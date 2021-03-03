Posted on March 3rd, 2021 by Travis Dix

Status: Full time, Temporary Position with Benefits

Under administrative direction from the Dean of Students, this health care professional, educator, and administrator provides visionary leadership and direction for the university’s Health Services Office; provides institutional leadership with services, assessment, consultation, crisis intervention, and other programs. The Director of Health Services supports Student Life in its efforts to enhance the overall well-being of the Averett University community. The Director of Health Services provides leadership, assisting students in locating the proper resources to address any health and wellness concerns. The Director will work in conjunction with the Counseling Center, Health and Wellness, and Spiritual Life staff to develop, implement, and evaluate health promotion programs and activities on health & wellness topics. This position will also work closely with Athletic Trainers and the COVID-19 Case Managers. This is an opportunity for an experienced Registered Nurse to deliver high-quality care and education to students of diverse backgrounds. The Director will be expected to have a true passion for working as part of a community that is caring and student-centered. Strong clinical skills, the ability to educate around health issues, and attention to detail are required to accomplish all, healthcare, reporting, and administrative tasks. The Director is part of a team dedicated to supporting student success while at the University and to preparing students to thrive after graduation.

Health Services at Averett University is a source of confidential health care and information for all students, faculty, and staff.

Job Tasks and Responsibilities

May include any and/or all of the following:

Directs operations for the office; responsible for planning, budget, and assessment of activities.

Triage and evaluate students of diverse backgrounds who present to Health Services; deliver appropriate, high-quality health care treatment and prevention services consistent with nursing Scope of Practice regulations and ACHA standards; and make referrals to off-campus resources as appropriate.

Develop, implement, and evaluate health maintenance and health promotion activities on campus.

Develop and facilitate health programs, initiatives, and workshops for students, faculty, and staff.

In partnership with the University’s senior leadership team, aid in campus emergency preparedness and response, including management of and effective communication about public health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; assist with crisis intervention when necessary.

Identify, monitor, and inform the community about health challenges and threats.

Collaborate closely with the COVID-19 Case Managers, Athletics, Student Engagement, Health and Wellness, Accommodations, and the Counseling Center.

Recommend practice policy positions regarding administrative and legislative matters.

Develop and maintain relationships with other University departments, federal, state, and community health agencies, and other health related resources.

Participate in coalitions, committees, and task forces that further the mission and objectives of Health and Services, Student Life, and the University.

Provide recommendations on the future of Health Services at Averett by benchmarking against peer institutions and researching best practices.

Serve as a consultant and resource for faculty, staff, and administrators on health-related issues.

Interpret, implement, and monitor compliance with state and federal laws and regulations related to health care delivery, including, immunization requirements, reporting of epidemics/contagious diseases, and other public health matters.

Represent Averett University to the Virginia Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control, and other external agencies.

Ensure confidentiality of information and compliance with FERPA and HIPAA requirements.

Maintain mandated health and immunization records, and related required reports, and insurance information; manage insurance claims.

Provide or arrange for staff training on CPR, First Aid, and AED.

Maintain and create appropriate website and social media content and work with colleagues to disseminate information.

Provide on-call emergency consultation.

Maintain professional affiliations and enhance professional growth and development to keep current in the latest trends in practice administration.

Performs other job-related duties as required.

Required Qualifications:

Current certification as a Registered Nurse (RN) with education appropriate to ensure licensure in Virginia

Current RN licensure or license-eligibility in Virginia at the time of hire; VA license must be active by the start of employment.

Minimum of five years of recent experience as a health care provider, with strong leadership experience.

Strong oral and written communication skills, organizational skills, and attention to detail, particularly with regard to record keeping and correspondence

Sound judgment and the ability to work independently

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with colleagues.

Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences.

Solid understanding of HIPAA, FERPA, the Clery Act, and Title IX and sexual assault federal regulations are also expected of the director, along with a strong knowledge of holistic preventative health principles.

Proficiency with technology applicable to the functions of the position

Considerable knowledge of professional ethics and the ability to apply to current work.

Preferred Qualifications:

College health experience.

Demonstrated experience in health education and health promotion activities

Certification as a CPR Instructor

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software

Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions may be exposed to mechanical hazards, chemical hazards, or electrical hazards

Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally

Work locations include an office environment, outdoors and campus buildings

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o Lee Wilkerson, Acting Dean of Students

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: dirhealthservices@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.