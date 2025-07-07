Averett University seeks a strategic and experienced Director of Human Resources to lead all HR functions, including policy development, employee relations, benefits, compliance, and workforce planning. This will be a mid-management position and that will act as an advisor to senior leadership and play a critical role in shaping Averett’s workplace culture.
This role requires a thoughtful and solutions-focused leader who brings strong judgment, discretion, and the ability to drive HR excellence across the institution.
Key Responsibilities
- Provide strategic HR leadership aligned with institutional goals.
- Oversee recruitment, onboarding, compensation, classification, and benefits.
- Ensure compliance with federal/state employment laws and institutional policies.
- Lead employee relations, conflict resolution, and engagement initiatives.
- Supervise HR staff and manage department operations and budget.
- Maintain HR data systems and reporting (e.g., IPEDS, CUPA-HR, AAUP).
- Collaborate with legal, Title IX, and Finance offices as needed.
Qualifications
Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in HR, business administration, or related field.
- At least 3 years of HR experience with leadership responsibilities.
- Strong knowledge of employment law and HR best practices.
- Excellent communication, data analysis, and organizational skills.
- Proficiency in Office 365 and HR systems.
Preferred:
- Master’s coursework and/or HR certification (SHRM, PHR, etc.).
- Experience in higher education or a mission-driven environment.
- Knowledge of the Danville community would be a positive consideration.
Salary & Benefits
Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. The preferred start date is August 1, 2025. Averett offers a comprehensive benefits package including employer sponsored health plans, life insurance, retirement plan option, tuition remission, vacation and sick leave.
To Apply
Please submit a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three references to [email protected]. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until filled. Employment is contingent upon the results of a national criminal background check.
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.