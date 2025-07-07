Posted on July 7th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Averett University seeks a strategic and experienced Director of Human Resources to lead all HR functions, including policy development, employee relations, benefits, compliance, and workforce planning. This will be a mid-management position and that will act as an advisor to senior leadership and play a critical role in shaping Averett’s workplace culture.

This role requires a thoughtful and solutions-focused leader who brings strong judgment, discretion, and the ability to drive HR excellence across the institution.

Key Responsibilities

Provide strategic HR leadership aligned with institutional goals.

Oversee recruitment, onboarding, compensation, classification, and benefits.

Ensure compliance with federal/state employment laws and institutional policies.

Lead employee relations, conflict resolution, and engagement initiatives.

Supervise HR staff and manage department operations and budget.

Maintain HR data systems and reporting (e.g., IPEDS, CUPA-HR, AAUP).

Collaborate with legal, Title IX, and Finance offices as needed.

Qualifications

Required:

Bachelor’s degree in HR, business administration, or related field.

At least 3 years of HR experience with leadership responsibilities.

Strong knowledge of employment law and HR best practices.

Excellent communication, data analysis, and organizational skills.

Proficiency in Office 365 and HR systems.

Preferred:

Master’s coursework and/or HR certification (SHRM, PHR, etc.).

Experience in higher education or a mission-driven environment.

Knowledge of the Danville community would be a positive consideration.

Salary & Benefits

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. The preferred start date is August 1, 2025. Averett offers a comprehensive benefits package including employer sponsored health plans, life insurance, retirement plan option, tuition remission, vacation and sick leave.

To Apply

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three references to [email protected]. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until filled. Employment is contingent upon the results of a national criminal background check.

