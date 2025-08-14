Averett University seeks a well-organized and agile professional to serve as the Director of Marketing and Communications. This position requires a self-directed individual who can thrive in a fast-paced office environment. Reporting to the President, the Director of Marketing and Communications is responsible for oversight of Averett’s Office of Marketing and Communications, which leads public information, marketing, strategic messaging and reputation management efforts. The office develops and executes strategic public relations and marketing communications programs that support the goals of Averett University, including functions such as news and public information, media and public relations, photography and video production, publication development, social media oversight, internal communications, website management and emergency communications.
Qualifications:
- Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations, marketing, journalism, English or similar field required. Master’s degree is a bonus.
- A minimum of six to 10 years of relevant public relations, marketing, journalism or writing work experience.
- Excellent writing and editing with working knowledge of Associated Press Style.
- Experience working in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment, with the ability to handle multiple projects and a variety of duties simultaneously.
- Demonstrated experience with traditional and digital marketing programs that meet Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
- Proven record of being a self-starter who is proactive and goal-oriented with the ability to work autonomously, take initiative and make decisions.
- Proven managerial experience.
- Higher education experience a plus.
- Availability for periodic evening and weekend work is required.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Provide thoughtful leadership and high-level support to the President, the President’s Cabinet and the Marketing and Communications team.
- Lead partnerships with campus-wide departments to determine marketing and communications needs for various initiatives and events.
- Provide strategic counsel on issues management and help guide the university’s Emergency Response Team through crisis communications.
- Manage work flow of multiple projects within the Office of Marketing and Communications, including the digital creative services and print publication production processes. This includes project prioritization, development of timelines, ushering through creative briefs and client expectations, and leading the team to ensure timely implementation.
- Serve as university spokesperson and manage media relations.
- Collaborate on content development for University level social media accounts and the website, as well as oversee internal communications.
- Lead enrollment marketing and communications efforts, in collaboration with Enrollment Management teams.
- Contribute to fundraising activities through marketing and communications support for the Office of Institutional Advancement, including the development of print and online gift marketing collateral.
- Maintain university brand standards.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and 3 – 5 Professional References to:
Mail:
Selection Committee Human Resources Department
Averett University
420 West Main St.
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.