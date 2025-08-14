Posted on August 14th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Averett University seeks a well-organized and agile professional to serve as the Director of Marketing and Communications. This position requires a self-directed individual who can thrive in a fast-paced office environment. Reporting to the President, the Director of Marketing and Communications is responsible for oversight of Averett’s Office of Marketing and Communications, which leads public information, marketing, strategic messaging and reputation management efforts. The office develops and executes strategic public relations and marketing communications programs that support the goals of Averett University, including functions such as news and public information, media and public relations, photography and video production, publication development, social media oversight, internal communications, website management and emergency communications.

Qualifications:

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations, marketing, journalism, English or similar field required. Master’s degree is a bonus.

A minimum of six to 10 years of relevant public relations, marketing, journalism or writing work experience.

Excellent writing and editing with working knowledge of Associated Press Style.

Experience working in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment, with the ability to handle multiple projects and a variety of duties simultaneously.

Demonstrated experience with traditional and digital marketing programs that meet Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Proven record of being a self-starter who is proactive and goal-oriented with the ability to work autonomously, take initiative and make decisions.

Proven managerial experience.

Higher education experience a plus.

Availability for periodic evening and weekend work is required.

Primary Responsibilities:

Provide thoughtful leadership and high-level support to the President, the President’s Cabinet and the Marketing and Communications team.

Lead partnerships with campus-wide departments to determine marketing and communications needs for various initiatives and events.

Provide strategic counsel on issues management and help guide the university’s Emergency Response Team through crisis communications.

Manage work flow of multiple projects within the Office of Marketing and Communications, including the digital creative services and print publication production processes. This includes project prioritization, development of timelines, ushering through creative briefs and client expectations, and leading the team to ensure timely implementation.

Serve as university spokesperson and manage media relations.

Collaborate on content development for University level social media accounts and the website, as well as oversee internal communications.

Lead enrollment marketing and communications efforts, in collaboration with Enrollment Management teams.

Contribute to fundraising activities through marketing and communications support for the Office of Institutional Advancement, including the development of print and online gift marketing collateral.

Maintain university brand standards.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and 3 – 5 Professional References to:

Mail:

Selection Committee Human Resources Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email: [email protected]

Please note: