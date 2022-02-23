Posted on February 23rd, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Director of Meetings and Events.

The Director will be responsible for coordinating and providing services for meetings and events, camps, conferences, and guest accommodations, and related activities. This position will be responsible for all facets of event planning, including but not limited to, pricing, budgeting, reporting, billing, logistics and execution of the meetings and events on our campus.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, alumni, external groups, and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree or higher from a four year accredited institution, established successful special events management experience, excellent customer service, communication skills, and outstanding organizational abilities.

CMP certification, as well as, at least 5 years of experience working in higher education, hospitality, and recruitment and marketing of meetings and events, preferred.

Must be proficient in Office 365 and Event Planning software.

This position is full time with a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one document to: eventsposition@averett.edu.

ADA/Travel-related Requirements:

Work requires frequently requiring standing, walking around and observing campus event sites.

Adequate vision, hearing and talking to use a computer, telephone, make public presentations and communicate effectively with others.

May frequently experience time pressure and working closely with others as a part of a team.

May occasionally require frequent change of tasks, irregular work schedules, exacting work and a noisy environment.

Responsible for appropriate use and maintenance of University equipment, tools and other resources, including work time.

Typically requires use of standard office equipment to include telephone, computer, Microsoft Office and job specific software and hardware; handheld radio, utility vehicles, hand truck and various racks and storage equipment; and any other equipment as appropriate or required.

The work is normally performed in an office setting and at various locations around campus

Please Note:

As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.