This position has the primary responsibility for leading and directing online student recruitment and admissions counseling. The Director of Online Admissions is expected to develop data-informed recruitment plans to meet quantity and quality goals, monitor the daily work of the staff using the CRM, and assess the efficacy of all recruitment practices. The director will be a communicator, a collaborator, and an innovator in the field of online admissions.
The Director of Online Admissions demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:
- Thriving within a competitive sales atmosphere, setting and meeting or overachieving goals.
- Exceptional written and oral communication skills to sell or market the institution and communicate effectively with all levels of the university and external business partners.
- Must be a strong leader and skillful manager possessing change management and flexibility needed to maintain peak performance.
- High degree of professionalism and confidentiality.
- Strong team building skills to foster collaboration with a team.
- Excellent organizational and analytical skills as well as verbal and written communication skills
- Outstanding customer service skills
- Self-directed with the ability to adapt to changing needs and priorities on a daily basis.
- Ability to work in a hands-on capacity at all times.
- Knowledge in dealing with human resources, finance, and all other operational details described above.
Primary Responsibilities
- Directs and leads overarching office supervision of the recruitment division as part of the Enrollment Management Leadership Team.
- Oversees strategic enrollment and recruitment projects in the office including outreach efforts, communication development and execution, ownership of key initiatives in the CRM system, recruiting policy and procedures.
- Establishes an annual roadmap with measurable outcomes and assessment methods; reports statistical and qualitative information/analysis; develops and administers an operating budget in concert with enrollment marketing team; provides for fiscal accountability and effective fund management to ensure the effective utilization of funds for priority operations; and prepares and presents operating and summary reports, assessments and audit reports.
- Directs and leads the admissions/recruitment division including hiring, training, coaching, and providing professional development direction for admission staff. Lead the staff in admission standards and practices.
Secondary functions
- Represents the university to large audiences with informal and creative presentations to encourage enrollment.
- Works with faculty and staff regarding admission policy/standards, troubleshooting, general communication and reporting to ensure a smooth process for all applicants.
- Performs data searches and generates reports in databases to support data-driven decision-making.
- Recruits students to Averett’s online programs. This function includes representing Averett at venues where prospective students are located, and evaluating admission applications (i.e., calculating GPAs, reviewing application materials, following up on applications and providing accurate information to the student). Positive interactions on multiple media sources are essential to this position.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree required (Master’s preferred)
- 6 years of college/university admissions office experience
- Adult student, online/regional campus admissions experience
- Experience creating recruitment plans and proven ability to meet recruitment goals
- Understanding of admission processes and best practices
- Three or more years in a management capacity, preferably in a post-secondary school.
- Experience working in a goal-oriented environment or student enrollment operation.
- Familiarity with financial aid processing, CRM and SIS systems preferred.
- Valid Driver’s license
ADA/Travel related:
Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations
- Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided
- Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekends
- Some travel may be required… within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
- Selection Committee, c/o the VP of Enrollment, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541
- Email address: DirAOL@averett.edu
Please Note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.