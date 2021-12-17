Posted on December 17th, 2021 by Travis Dix

This position has the primary responsibility for leading and directing online student recruitment and admissions counseling. The Director of Online Admissions is expected to develop data-informed recruitment plans to meet quantity and quality goals, monitor the daily work of the staff using the CRM, and assess the efficacy of all recruitment practices. The director will be a communicator, a collaborator, and an innovator in the field of online admissions.

The Director of Online Admissions demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Thriving within a competitive sales atmosphere, setting and meeting or overachieving goals.

Exceptional written and oral communication skills to sell or market the institution and communicate effectively with all levels of the university and external business partners.

Must be a strong leader and skillful manager possessing change management and flexibility needed to maintain peak performance.

High degree of professionalism and confidentiality.

Strong team building skills to foster collaboration with a team.

Excellent organizational and analytical skills as well as verbal and written communication skills

Outstanding customer service skills

Self-directed with the ability to adapt to changing needs and priorities on a daily basis.

Ability to work in a hands-on capacity at all times.

Knowledge in dealing with human resources, finance, and all other operational details described above.

Primary Responsibilities

Directs and leads overarching office supervision of the recruitment division as part of the Enrollment Management Leadership Team.

Oversees strategic enrollment and recruitment projects in the office including outreach efforts, communication development and execution, ownership of key initiatives in the CRM system, recruiting policy and procedures.

Establishes an annual roadmap with measurable outcomes and assessment methods; reports statistical and qualitative information/analysis; develops and administers an operating budget in concert with enrollment marketing team; provides for fiscal accountability and effective fund management to ensure the effective utilization of funds for priority operations; and prepares and presents operating and summary reports, assessments and audit reports.

Directs and leads the admissions/recruitment division including hiring, training, coaching, and providing professional development direction for admission staff. Lead the staff in admission standards and practices.

Secondary functions

Represents the university to large audiences with informal and creative presentations to encourage enrollment.

Works with faculty and staff regarding admission policy/standards, troubleshooting, general communication and reporting to ensure a smooth process for all applicants.

Performs data searches and generates reports in databases to support data-driven decision-making.

Recruits students to Averett’s online programs. This function includes representing Averett at venues where prospective students are located, and evaluating admission applications (i.e., calculating GPAs, reviewing application materials, following up on applications and providing accurate information to the student). Positive interactions on multiple media sources are essential to this position.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required (Master’s preferred)

6 years of college/university admissions office experience

Adult student, online/regional campus admissions experience

Experience creating recruitment plans and proven ability to meet recruitment goals

Understanding of admission processes and best practices

Three or more years in a management capacity, preferably in a post-secondary school.

Experience working in a goal-oriented environment or student enrollment operation.

Familiarity with financial aid processing, CRM and SIS systems preferred.

Valid Driver’s license

ADA/Travel related:

Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekends

Some travel may be required… within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o the VP of Enrollment, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: DirAOL@averett.edu

Please Note: