Posted on December 2nd, 2025 by Travis Dix

The Director of Public Safety oversees all Averett University property locations and has the crucial responsibility of safeguarding and serving the University community. The Director develops, administers, and evaluates all safety and security functions, programs, and policies. These policies must be in compliance with all applicable state or federal laws and/or regulations. This position also requires an operational awareness of best practices and national trends related to campus safety/security and legal issues impacting higher education. In addition, the Director will be expected to respond to calls for service and perform some security officer functions whenever circumstances require.

The Director proactively addresses safety and security concerns, implements action plans, and ensures related policies are consistently enforced. The Director will also ensure regular fire, safety, and security inspections are conducted within all University facilities; conducts investigations and coordinates all matters involving on property parking including the issuance and control of parking. In addition, the Director will work closely with local emergency services and regularly attend meetings of local law enforcement, and local professional organizations. Finally, the Director will also work with the Director of Human Resources to conduct Title IX investigations as may be necessary.

Job Tasks and Responsibilities

Lead, plan, organize, manage, and direct all activities of campus safety and security in accordance with University procedures and policies on campuses and off campus centers and sites.

Continuously monitor and improve campus safety and security using a mixture of human interaction (Campus Safety Officers, contracted security, etc.) and technology (mass notification system, access controls, cameras, etc.).

Ensure the inspection of campus facilities to identify risk exposures relative to life-safety and fire prevention, develop control measures, and implement corrective action plans.

Review and continuously improve a security and all-hazards response and recovery plans to enable the University to address a wide variety of natural and man-made disasters. Evaluate and improve disaster control designs, methods, procedures and programs.

Develop, implement, and coordinate emergency preparedness drills such as adverse weather and fire as well as man-made events such as active shooter threats.

Develop and provide for the delivery of safety-related training to students, staff, faculty, and contractors, and maintain required documentation.

Coordinate with Human Resources regarding OSHA reporting.

Coordinate the delivery of safety/OSHA required training to affected employees and maintain required documentation.

Assist faculty and staff in updating and maintaining chemical inventory and MSDS files.

Cooperate in coordination with faculty, staff, and contracted employees to monitor, evaluate, and report student conduct.

Be an active and knowledgeable participant on the University’s Threat Assessment Team.

Evaluate, update and maintain policies and procedures relating to safety/security.

Develop and work in cooperation with the Physical Plan, the issuance and integrity of the campus key control system.

Ensure University compliance with all state and federal laws, including the Clery Act and Title IX. Prepare and submit reports and documentation for the University’s administration and for local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Reports to be managed and submitted as required, including but not limited to: Clery Act, All-Hazards Plan, Annual Security Report.

Analyze intelligence concerning campus safety, provide timely reports to appropriate internal and external stakeholders regarding potential and actual safety and security concerns, and propose proactive and responsive measures to address such concerns.

Maintain awareness of all applicable local, state, and federal laws related to campus safety and security in higher education.

Serve as liaison between the University and emergency response entities, including the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County Sheriff, Pittsylvania County/Virginia Departments of Emergency Management, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Manage difficult or emotional students, faculty, and staff situations with tactfulness and confidentiality.

Gather and analyze information skillfully, utilize an open, honest, and transparent communication style, reason through complex situations, exercise sound judgment, and possess the ability to deescalate tense situations.

Possess the ability to prioritize tasks and work autonomously in a fast-paced environment.

Perform other duties as assigned by the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Requirements and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field or an Associate’s degree plus four years of experience as a law enforcement officer.

Recent management level experience in public safety.

Knowledge of current emergency response practices and tactics.

Knowledge and understanding of Danville City and Commonwealth of Virginia state mandated policies and procedures in higher education, training, and certification.

Must hold a valid driver’s license.

Must be able to work evenings and weekends as needed.

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

This position requires performing the following activities and working in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically.

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team.

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees.

Work is performed while sitting, standing, and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment.

On occasion, will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks.

To apply send resume and 3 references to [email protected]. Please include your last name and Director of Campus Security in the subject line i.e.: Smith Director of Campus Security

