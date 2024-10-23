Posted on October 23rd, 2024 by Travis Dix

Under the direct supervision of the Dean of Students, the Director of Residence Life and Student Conduct serves as the chief housing officer and leads the strategic direction, management, and operation of multiple campus residential facilities, including residence halls and apartments. The Director plays a key role in advancing the mission of Housing and Residence Life by overseeing day-to-day operations, supporting Student Life programming, and managing the student conduct process. This position provides visionary leadership, mentorship, and oversight to professional and student staff, emphasizing the importance of their role in fostering a collaborative environment to enhance students’ academic success and personal development.

The Director of Residence Life, a highly visible leader within the university community, interacts daily across departments to ensure that residents are supported academically, socially, and personally. This role, which requires collaboration with all university segments, is crucial for ensuring alignment with institutional goals to foster student learning, engagement, satisfaction, and retention, making them feel committed to the university’s mission.

Qualifications:

Education: A Bachelor’s degree is required; a Master’s degree in Student Personnel, Higher Education, or a related field is highly preferred.

Education: A Bachelor’s degree is required; a Master’s degree in Student Personnel, Higher Education, or a related field is highly preferred. Experience: At least 2-4 years of progressive, professional experience in housing and residence life or student affairs, including supervisory and management roles. Experience in student conduct, case management, and student development is essential.

Skills: Proficiency in housing and conduct management software (Pivot, THD), demonstrated leadership in student affairs, and a strong understanding of key compliance areas (Title IX, Clery Act) are required. Experience in policy development, facility oversight, and budget management is highly valued.

Commitment: A passion for student success and understanding how on-campus living positively impacts student engagement, learning, and retention.

Housing Requirement: Must be willing to live within City of Danville and/or agreed upon location close to campus to respond to emergencies and engage in the residential community effectively.

Primary Responsibilities:

Leadership & Administration

Provide strategic leadership and vision for the Housing and Residence Life program, including policy review, implementation and development, procedural implementation, and long-range planning.

Supervise, mentor, and guide the Coordinator of Housing & Residence Life, Graduate Assistants, and Resident Assistants, promoting a collaborative and results-oriented team culture.

Oversee a comprehensive RA recruitment, selection, and training process to cultivate a dedicated group of student leaders who enhance engagement and support retention efforts.

Ensure partnerships with Facilities Management and Campus Safety to maintain clean, safe, and well-maintained living environments across all residential communities.

Monitor and manage housing assignments, room changes, consolidations, and other essential operational processes to ensure efficiency and a positive residential experience.

Student Conduct & Accountability

Direct the overall student conduct process, overseeing investigations, adjudications, and coordinating student behavioral cases in alignment with university policies.

Collaborate with campus stakeholders, including faculty, staff, and various departments, to uphold the student code of conduct and promote effective communication regarding student behavioral concerns.

Lead recruitment, training, and ongoing professional development of all faculty, staff, and students involved in the student conduct process, ensuring adherence to university policy and best practices.

Facilities, Construction, and Renovation

Partner with the Coordinator of Housing Operations and University Facilities Operations to continually assess and address residential facilities’ structural, mechanical, and cosmetic needs.

When applicable, provide leadership in planning renovations and new construction to meet evolving student housing needs and ensure the long-term viability and appeal of residential facilities.

Financial Management

Manage departmental budgets, including developing an annual budget in collaboration with the Dean of Students.

Work with university leadership to determine and propose annual housing rates, ensuring alignment with institutional goals and student needs.

Monitor and approve departmental expenditures, ensuring financial accountability and strategic use of resources.

Campus and Community Engagement

Serve as a critical liaison between Housing and Residence Life and other university departments, faculty, staff, and external partners to address student residential issues.

Actively engage in university committees, emergency preparedness planning, and serve as a resource on student housing and conduct matters.

Participate in an on-call rotation and crisis response to provide emergency response and support to students in need, including making referrals to psychological, academic, and medical services when appropriate.

ADA & Travel Requirements:

Please review the instructions on the Hiring Checklist, step one, on how to write an ADA-compliant job description. Contact HR for more specific information.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Please review the guidelines on the Hiring Checklist, Reference Checking step.

Dr. JL Porter, Dean of Students at [email protected]

Note: Please put DRL Position and your last name in the subject line

Please note: