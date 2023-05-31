Director of Residence Life

Posted on May 31st, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Director oversees staff, housing facilities, and operations in partnership with facilities management. The Director is ultimately responsible for the hiring and training of all staff. This position works closely with the Dean of Students to provide oversight of the student accountability/conduct process.

To provide direct supervision, guidance, and support to the Coordinator of Housing and Residence Life, Graduate Assistants, and Residence Assistants

Lead staff in providing a residential learning environment that promotes a positive community and sense of belonging for all residents.

To promote a sense of team and to provide overall leadership to the department staff.

Ensure a stellar RA recruitment, selection, training, and ongoing development process resulting in a dedicated group of student leaders committed to Averett and student engagement, success, and retention.

Ensure a strong partnership exists with facilities and safety and security staff.

Administration

Provide overall leadership and strategic planning for managing and administrating the Housing and Residence Life program.

Actively assess departmental needs and priorities, and respond accordingly through quality services, programs, and procedures.

Establish appropriate timelines for the housing assignment dates, room change dates, consolidation dates, and deadlines. Work closely with the Coordinator of Housing Operations on the management of housing software and meal plans

Work with Facilities Operation personnel to assess and plan residential facilities’ proper mechanical and structural maintenance and ongoing cosmetic repairs and improvements.

Partner with campus safety to ensure a safe environment for all students and collaborate with safety and IT on student building access.

Complete additional projects as assigned by the Dean of Students.

Student Accountability/Conduct

In partnership with the Dean of Students, direct overall operations of the student conduct process, including investigating behavioral concerns and tracking conduct reports through Advocate.

Collaborates with various University departments to facilitate effective communication and ensure follow through on student code of conduct procedures.

Investigate and adjudicate student conduct cases

Ensure coordinated cooperation among various areas responsible for student conduct to establish consistency, efficient workflow, adherence to university policy, and delineation of roles and responsibilities.

Advise and coordinate recruitment and continuous training related to the conduct system for all students, faculty, and staff involved in the processes.

Financial Management

Provide direction and accountability for departmental budgets and allocate and utilize those funds.

Work with the Dean of Students to develop, monitor and oversee the annual department budget.

Work with the Dean of Students and the Vice President for Student Engagement to develop annual housing rates.

Other

Serves on appropriate University, divisional or departmental committees or search committees.

Serve in a liaison relationship with members of the University faculty, staff, parents, and other departments on campus related to student residential issues.

Will serve in on-call rotation and may provide emergency response and confidential referrals to a wide range of services, including services that assist with psychological, academic, and medical needs.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree is required; A Master’s degree in student personnel or higher education is highly preferred.

The position requires at least two to four years of professional experience, including management experience in housing and residence life or another student life-higher education-oriented areas.

Residence life experience should include experience in case management; working as part of a multidisciplinary or interdepartmental team; working in a student conduct system; active involvement in related professional organizations; working with tracking management computer systems (advocate and THD), and knowledge of Title IX, Clery, and other key compliance issues.

Must demonstrate an understanding and the value that living on-campus contributes to the success of college students.

Must have excellent problem-loving and critical-thinking skills; the ability to analyze complex issues and effectively plan and organize work; excellent oral and written communication skills and experience in and awareness of the sensitivity required when interacting with, supervising, and addressing the needs of a diverse community.

Demonstrate proven ability to foster collaborative relationships across campus, work well with parents/families, and contribute to creating a distinctive residential program.

Must be able to multi-task in a complex, fast-paced environment and possess strong organizational, written, and oral communication skills.

Must be willing to live in an off-campus apartment provided by the University or an agreed-upon location close to campus.

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

This position requires performing the following activities and working in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing, and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching, or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches, as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work irregularly (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment.

On occasion, will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks.

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printers, copiers, scanners, cameras, scissors, staplers, and computers. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software.

Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions, may be exposed to mechanical, chemical, or electrical hazards.

Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally.

Work locations include an office environment, outdoors, and campus buildings.

Primary Responsibilities

The Department of Housing and Residence Life offers residential students the opportunity to be part of a clean, safe, and respectful community. This interactive community is conducive to academic, educational, and social development. The unit operates campus housing facilities from traditional residence halls to apartments.

Under the supervision of the Dean of Students, this position serves as the chief housing officer; manages staffing and operations in multiple campus residence halls and apartment buildings; and provides the overall day-to-day management and operations for the Department of Housing and Residence life and supports Student Life programming, events, and initiatives.

This position provides leadership, administration, and general oversight for a comprehensive housing and residence life program and the Student Accountability/Conduct process. In addition, the Director of Residence Life supervises the Coordinator of Housing & Residence Life and the Graduate Assistants. A highly visible university community member, the Director of Residence Life interacts daily across divisional lines to enhance residents’ academic and personal growth and development. The Director of Residence Life is expected to work collaboratively with all segments of the university community through education, consultation, advisement, and referral. In addition, this position ensures that the program supports the vision and mission of the institution and encourages and supports student learning, satisfaction, and retention.

The Director of Residence Life will be a creative Student Life professional who is passionate about the profession and has the talent to incorporate best practices and emerging trends into the organization.

Submit a Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Dr. JL Porter, Dean of Students

Subject Line of Email: Director of Residence Life Position (last name)

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected] Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.