Reporting to the Vice President for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer and located in the Galesi Student Success Center, the Director of Student Success provides vision and leadership for student success and support initiatives to increase retention and graduation rates for traditional students at the University, as well as lead the Student Success team. The Galesi Student Success Center provides tutoring, early alert, ADA guidance, Writing Center, math and language labs, advising support, attendance and grade tracking, and other key services to support our students. The Director functions as a strong collegial team player able to collaborate with the Registrar, Student Life, Faculty, the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness, Admissions, Athletics, Financial Aid and various University partners. The Director is expected to develop data-informed retention plans to support students and enrollment growth as well as monitor workloads of teams using the University’s technology, and assess the efficacy of these processes. The Director will be a communicator, a collaborator, and an innovator in the field of retention and student support services across the University.

Qualifications

Master’s degree required

5-7 years of college/university experience in student success services, advising, or enrollment services

Experience setting goals and proven ability to meet them

Knowledge of complexity of recruitment and retention

Five or more years in a management capacity, preferably in a post-secondary school

Experience working in a goal-oriented environment or student enrollment operation a plus

Familiarity with financial aid regulations, registration and associated technologies

Primary Responsibilities

Directs and leads student success initiatives, such as; creating a culture of service with students at the center, seeking opportunities to improve existing processes and policies, reimagining student success and retention.

Oversees retention and academic engagement of current students through the coordination of outreach efforts.

Develops, communicates and facilitates execution of goals

Review and refine Student Success services, policies, and procedures

Assisting students with ADA accommodations

Secondary Responsibilities

Solid analytical and research skills to track student success, assess student support programs

Facilitating the management and monitoring of attendance and grade tracking

Strong interpersonal communication skills to work effectively with students, their families, faculty, staff, and University partners

Must be a strong leader and skillful manager possessing the change management and flexibility needed to maintain peak performance

High degree of professionalism and confidentiality

Self-directed with the ability to adapt to changing needs and priorities on a daily basis

Ability to work in a hands-on capacity at all times

Knowledge and experience with human resources, ADA, FERPA, budget management and other University operations

Thriving within a competitive atmosphere, setting and meeting or overachieving goals

Travel and ADA-related requirements.

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

The Director must be available to work irregular hours, evenings, weekends

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References

Selection Committee, Director of Student Success

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: dirstudentsuccess@averett.edu

