Posted on April 20th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Position Description

Reporting to the Vice President of Philanthropy, the Director of the Averett Society and Constituent Relations (Director) will have oversight and management of all annual giving programs, this includes and not limited to mail, digital, social, giving days, and segmented based giving solicitations across the University’s constituent communities – alumni, parents, friends, community partners.

The Director will sustain an active portfolio of donor relationships to increase leadership-level giving, complete 15 or more personal visits each month, coordinate various fund-raising project planning, implementation and reporting, and manage staff.

Qualifications

Master’s degree is preferred, minimum of a bachelor’s degree is required.

Minimum of five years relevant fund-raising experience, within higher education preferred; track record of success in managing annual giving programs, securing leadership and meeting fund raising goals.

Proven record of leadership and accomplishment in the field of development and fundraising success, especially in annual and leadership giving .

Proven record of being a self-starter, who is proactive and goal oriented with the ability to work autonomously and take initiative and make decisions.

Superior oral, non-oral, and written communication and interpersonal skills.

Working knowledge of donor database systems; Raiser’s Edge software preferred.

Proven supervisory and team leadership experience.

Availability for periodic evening and weekend work is required.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Primary Responsibilities

Provide thoughtful leadership and high-level support to the Vice President of Philanthropy and the Institutional Advancement team in formulating a strong action plan for cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of donors and prospects for annual and multi-year gifts.

Knowledge of advancement programs and annual, leadership and major gift development, including prospect tracking systems and proper documentation standards.

Plan and execute annual giving plan solicitations as well personal leadership solicitation strategies leading t o increased giving society participation .

Proven ability to analyze, plan, and meet deadlines.

Ability to travel extensively by both car and plane, often outside the university’s normal business hours.

Maintain computer records of contacts and solicitations, and implement stewardship activities as gifts and pledge payments are received.

Maintain personal development travel schedule and coordinate cultivation, solicitation and stewardship with Institutional Advancement.

Identify and cultivate a prospect pool of graduates and other key constituencies.

This position requires all of the following to be performed, with or without reasonable accommodations:

Use of computer and various software (word processing, spreadsheet, web-based) as well as other common office equipment such as telephone, copier, fax, printer, etc.

Comparing, synthesizing, computer, compiling, copying, and analyzing information

Speaking, hearing, and visual acuity is necessary

Physical activity will include grasping, reaching, keyboarding .

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Director of Averett Society & Constituent Relations Search Committee

c/o Melissa Wohlstein

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: directoraverettsociety@averett.edu

Please note: