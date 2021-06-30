Director Student Involvement

Under the supervision of the Vice President of Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer the Director of Student Involvement is a twelve-month position with responsibilities that promote active student involvement through campus clubs and organizations, major student activities and supporting other Student Life initiatives. This position helps Averett support Transformative Student Experiences within the strategic plan.
Job Tasks and Responsibilities
May include any and/or all of the following:
- Coordinate, manage, and implement a diverse range of activities and events for students
- Provide oversight to campus clubs and organizations
- Support leadership development of club and organization leaders
- Support Student Government Association
- Work with students to plan and implement major activities programs such as: Homecoming, Spring Fling, Club Fair, etc.
- Work closely with appropriate faculty and staff to develop and implement schedules and programs related to orientations and summer registration days
- Work with Student Life staff to assist with the training and supervision of graduate assistants
- Maintain social media campaigns
- Supervise graduate assistant
- Other duties as assigned by the VP of Student Engagement
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree, Master’s Degree in related field preferred
- One to three years in related work environment
- Understanding of campus activities and student organizations
- Highly organized; Be able to multi-task and stay organized within each facet of this position
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)
- Availability to work nights and weekends
- Experience with contracts and budgeting
- Highly motivated, self-starter and a problem solver
- Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities
- Sound judgment and the ability to work independently
- Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences
- Maintain confidentiality of information, data, and records with an understanding of FERPA
- Proficiency with technology applicable to the functions of the position
- Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required
Travel and ADA-related Requirements
Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:
The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.
- Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically
- Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team
- Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees
- Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.
- Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events
- Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)
- Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork
- Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment
- On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks
- Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software
- Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions may be exposed to mechanical hazards, chemical hazards, or electrical hazards
- Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally
- Work locations include an office environment, outdoors and campus buildings
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee
c/o Lee Wilkerson, Acting Dean of Students
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: dirstudinvolvement@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.