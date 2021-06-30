Director Student Involvement

Posted on June 30th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Under the supervision of the Vice President of Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer the Director of Student Involvement is a twelve-month position with responsibilities that promote active student involvement through campus clubs and organizations, major student activities and supporting other Student Life initiatives. This position helps Averett support Transformative Student Experiences within the strategic plan.

Job Tasks and Responsibilities

May include any and/or all of the following:

Coordinate, manage, and implement a diverse range of activities and events for students

Provide oversight to campus clubs and organizations

Support leadership development of club and organization leaders

Support Student Government Association

Work with students to plan and implement major activities programs such as: Homecoming, Spring Fling, Club Fair, etc.

Work closely with appropriate faculty and staff to develop and implement schedules and programs related to orientations and summer registration days

Work with Student Life staff to assist with the training and supervision of graduate assistants

Maintain social media campaigns

Supervise graduate assistant

Other duties as assigned by the VP of Student Engagement

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree, Master’s Degree in related field preferred

One to three years in related work environment

Understanding of campus activities and student organizations

Highly organized; Be able to multi-task and stay organized within each facet of this position

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Especially Excel, Word, and Outlook)

Availability to work nights and weekends

Experience with contracts and budgeting

Highly motivated, self-starter and a problem solver

Ability to prioritize and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Sound judgment and the ability to work independently

Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences

Maintain confidentiality of information, data, and records with an understanding of FERPA

Proficiency with technology applicable to the functions of the position

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software

Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions may be exposed to mechanical hazards, chemical hazards, or electrical hazards

Work environment at events includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to extreme temperatures seasonally

Work locations include an office environment, outdoors and campus buildings

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee

c/o Lee Wilkerson, Acting Dean of Students

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: dirstudinvolvement@averett.edu

Please note: