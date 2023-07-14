Document Delivery/Library Operations Coordinator

Posted on July 14th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Director of Library and Instructional Resources, the Library Document Delivery/Operations Coordinator will be the primary point of contact for people entering the library and manager of library circulation and document delivery functions; plan and support Library displays and events; provide facility, technology, and equipment scheduling, setup, coordination, and support. The Coordinator will be the primary manager of the student workers and lead the development, implementation, and assessment of student worker projects as part of the Library’s High Impact Practices initiative and other projects as necessary and possible. The Coordinator will assist and support the Librarians with development of the Center for Teaching and Learning, collection management and Archives projects as well as mentoring and coordinating with the Library Evening/Weekend Supervisor and participate in evening/weekend coverage if qualified.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required.

Enjoy helping others; positive attitude; flexible.

Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills. Good phone and email etiquette skills.

Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure at times; team player.

Ability to quickly master new computer applications; strong, accurate data entry skills; attention to detail.

Ability to use MS Office 365 for basic/moderate level functions.

Supervisory experience is required.

Primary Responsibilities

Serve as point person for queries (student workers, visitors, “face” of the library when people enter).

Manage library functions such as material circulation, interlibrary loans, reserves, renewals, fines, recording statistics, etc.

Serve as main manager for student workers: hiring; processing timesheets; coordinating evaluations.

Assist the Director and Librarians in projects related to development of the Center for Teaching and Learning.

Provide leadership and support in organizing and coordinating events such as monthly displays, the Library Colloquium series, art exhibits, other speaker or event series as necessary.

Assist with Archival Collections projects and access.

Provide facilities/equipment/technology monitoring, scheduling, setup, troubleshooting, placing maintenance requests, and signage.

Mentor and coordinate with the Library Evening/Weekend Supervisor and participate in evening/weekend coverage if qualified.

Secondary Responsibilities

Participate in provision of information services as able and necessary.

Participate in other Library projects and initiatives as able.

Participate in University projects as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Pamela McKirdy, Director of Library and Instructional Resources,

Blount Library, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.