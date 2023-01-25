Donor Relations and Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Philanthropy

The Donor Relations and Executive Assistant to the Vice President is responsible for the day-to-day coordination of support functions of the Vice President of Philanthropy within the Office of Institutional Advancement including donor relations and stewardship.
The Donor Relations and Executive Assistant to the Vice President position requires the ability to be highly organized, work independently, take initiative, maintain confidentiality, provide excellent customer service, and possess excellent writing skills.
Qualifications
- Associate or Bachelor’s degree preferred
- Donor relations and/or Executive assistant experience with at least three years’ professional experience
- Higher education experience preferred
- Strong writing and oral communication skills
- Excellent organizational skills
- Experience with Blackbaud/Raiser’s Edge software preferred
- Strong attention to detail
- High energy, multi-tasker able to work in a fast paced, high-profile executive environment
- Self-starter who is able to work both independently and in a team environment
- Ability to prioritize, and work in an environment with shifting priorities
- Demonstrates superior customer service skills
- Proficient ability to deal with multiple requests and approaches.
- Must be courteous and customer-service oriented
- Must be able to use tact in dealing with difficult situations
- Possess considerable discretion, judgment and diplomacy
- Proficiency with Office 365, notably Word and Excel
- Understands and supports the mission of the University
Primary Responsibilities/Functions
Donor Relations, Stewardship, and Events:
- Compose and edit correspondence, acknowledgement letters, reports, etc.
- Assist with the planning and execution of departmental and Presidential events.
- Compile the names and award amounts of scholarship recipients annually; working closely with the Director of Student Financial Services and the Philanthropy Services Assistant to ensure all available funding is awarded and that funding is awarded is based on documented criteria and donor intent.
- Record available endowed scholarship funding (communicated through the Business Office) annually.
- Assist in the preparation and mailing of annual reports to specific scholarship donors in coordination with the Philanthropy Services Assistant.
- Work closely with the Vice President in the drafting of new or revised scholarship agreements as needed.
- Spearhead the planning and execution of the annual Scholarship Reception event with donors and student recipients.
- Coordinate the annual mailing of the President’s Christmas cards for the University.
- Prepare and coordinate the mailing of birthday cards to Trustees, donors, alumni and friends of the University throughout the year.
- Create electronic or hard copies of correspondence, acknowledgement letters, biographical or gift information as warranted for the biographical records in the database (Raiser’s Edge) and/or internal paper files of donors, Trustees, and alumni and friends of the University and file same.
- Maintain files for major departmental or Presidential events.
Office Management:
Correspondence:
- Compose, format, edit, and prepare a variety of high-level correspondence and/or reports meant for Trustees, donors, alumni, and friends of the University.
- Proofread and edit complex documents.
- Handle communications including mail, email, and telephone assuring the Vice President is made aware of the highest priorities in a timely manner.
- Relay messages, answer questions, respond to requests, help resolve problems, and prepare preliminary responses to correspondence for the Vice President’s review and approval.
- Prepare and distribute correspondence from the Vice President, ensuring timeliness, clarity and accuracy.
- Provide occasional assistance related to foundation and grant requests and reporting including composition, proofreading, and editing.
Budget:
- Manage Vice President’s budget records, processing, and reconciliation on a monthly basis. This includes processing invoices, reconciling credit card statements, and preparing expense reports. Similarly, provide assistance with processing of departmental invoices and credit card reconciliations is expected.
- Assist Vice President with oversight and spending of departmental operating budget, as well as reporting of specific restricted and endowed funds.
- Provide copies of invoices and department’s credit card reconciliations to the Philanthropy Services Assistant for internal budget tracking.
General:
- Attend various meetings as requested by the Vice President and scribe minutes as necessary.
- Maintain electronic files, print files and records in a systematic, well-secured and confidential manner.
- Handle a wide and complex variety of administrative details.
- Coordinate the purchase and deliver of Christmas gifts for the University’s retirees.
- Stay current with University relationships and people including employees, students, board members, donors, and retired Averett family members.
- Perform other duties as required and assigned by the Vice President of Philanthropy.
