Dr. Janet Phillips Performs with Greensboro Opera

Posted on April 9th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music at Averett University, recently spent three mornings performing on flute in an opera pit for school children in the Greensboro area. She and her colleagues introduced approximately 6,000 young students to the magic of opera at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. Dr. Phillips is passionate about music education and enjoys the opportunity to share it with others through performance.

Greensboro Opera holds a creative writing contest for current Guilford County fourth graders every spring. Selected by Greensboro Opera, the story is transformed into a libretto, set to music by a UNCG resident composer and performed as part of Opera at the Carolina’s annual program. This year’s winning student was Samantha Dustman. Her story, “The Key to All Colors”, is about a magic flute discovered by Jolie. When the flute suddenly disappears, all the color drains from the town, leaving everything gray. Teaming up with a girl named Calista, Jolie discovers that the flute holds the power to sustain color and life in their world.

The “Write Your Own Opera” contest began in 2010, growing from 20 entries in the first year to now receiving between 150-200 entries each year. To learn more about this event, please click HERE.