Dr. Thomas Powell Recognized by Virginia Business

Posted on December 2nd, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University President, Dr. Thomas Powell, has been named one of the “100 People to Meet in 2026” by VirginiaBusiness.com. Virginia Business’ annual list highlights emerging leaders who actively contribute to the state’s vibrant community across business, education, science, the arts, and other sectors. Honorees are chosen by the editorial team for their significant achievements over the past year and their potential to make a lasting impact in the future.

Powell is one of eight individuals listed under “Educators” and the only university president honored this year. Powell is recognized for his work leading Averett University through a challenging time and moving the university forward and re-imagining the school’s place in the modern educational world.

Along with the “Educators” category, Virginia Business recognized individuals in fields of Innovators, Impact Makers, Rainmakers, Hosts, Showstoppers, Contractors, Public Faces, Builders, Casemakers and Angels.

