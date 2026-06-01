Dr. Venita Mitchell Active in Leadership Programs

Posted on June 1st, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Joined by Dr. Martha Walker (an Averett alumna), Ashley Mulero, and Wendi Goods-Everson, Dr. Venita Mitchell, Averett University’s Vice President of Student Engagement, served on a panel to give insights of how to be effective leaders, no matter what obstacles you face. Dr. Mitchell gave specific insights on leadership lessons learned, how to communicate and hear others’ voices, and how to regulate emotions in the workplace.

“I really enjoyed this opportunity to both contribute and to learn myself, “Mitchell said. “My biggest takeaway I would share with Averett is that leadership isn’t limited to a title. We all have opportunities to support, encourage, and lift each other up s right where we are.”

This event was orchestrated by the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce’s WE (Women Empowered) Lead Program. It took place on Wednesday, May 27 at George Washington High School.

“One of the things that inspired me most was seeing women (and a few men) genuinely show up for each other,” Mitchell continued. “When we invest in one another’s success, our entire community benefits. The energy was contagious”

Dr. Mitchell is also in this year’s cohort of LEAD Virginia. Each year Lead Virginia offers an unparalleled opportunity for a select group of leaders to surround themselves with the Commonwealth’s most experienced and talented professionals. Modeled on the theory of social capital, this nonprofit and non-partisan organization immerses participants in the distinct regions of the Commonwealth. Lead Virginia attracts senior level professionals who seek a deeper understanding of the issues and opportunities facing Virginia.