Drew Wilson Named Averett Director of Marketing and Communications

Posted on December 12th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

DANVILLE, Va. — Longtime Averett University athletics communicator Drew Wilson has been named the university’s director of marketing and communications, beginning in January.

A native of Danville, Wilson has more than 20 years of experience in strategic communications, media relations and digital content leadership, having overseen athletics communications, game day operations, social media and website management. Since 2008, he has led Averett’s athletics communications department and has served as assistant director of athletics for communications and administration since August 2024. In 17 and a half years at Averett, Wilson has strengthened the Cougars’ brand and visibility through enhanced digital media and game day experiences.

In his new role, Wilson will lead Averett’s Office of Marketing and Communications, overseeing and advancing the university’s marketing and communications strategy, leading efforts to strengthen its brand, elevate its visibility and support institutional goals.

“I am thrilled that Drew Wilson will assume the leadership of our Office of Marketing and Communications,” Averett President Dr. Thomas Powell said. “Drew’s many successful years of experience in working with the media in this region make him the ideal person to lead this vital office. We have the added bonus that Drew is a native of Danville. Drew and his wife and children are proud to make Danville their home. I am confident that Drew will take our marketing and communications efforts to the next level of excellence.”

During his time in Averett’s Department of Athletics, Wilson has been deeply engaged on campus, in the community and in national professional organizations. He serves on national and regional committees and panels, and his work has earned national and regional recognition — highlighted by multiple first-place finishes in the College Sports Communicator’s Fred Stabley Jr. Writing Contest — along with national honors for design and multimedia and two Averett Values in Action awards. Wilson is also active in university and community leadership through positions with several boards, including at God’s Storehouse and his church.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to lead the university’s marketing and communications efforts at such an important time,” Wilson said. “I look forward to building on our successes, enhancing our brand visibility and advancing strategic initiatives that support the university’s long-term growth. Many of the approaches that helped elevate our athletics brand — strong storytelling, consistent messaging and creative digital engagement — can be utilized to positively impact the entire institution, and I’m excited to help bring that broader vision to life.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the memories and meaningful relationships I’ve developed during my time in athletics, especially with the coaches, staff and student-athletes who made my time here so rewarding. I look forward to continuing to champion Averett athletics as part of my new role, and I hope to still be involved by assisting game days when needed or by cheering on our Cougars from the stands.”

Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from James Madison University. Prior to Averett, he worked in news media, including time as sports editor at the Danville Register & Bee newspaper, and has garnered more than 40 career awards for writing, design, multimedia and leadership throughout his career.

“I am happy for Drew’s promotion but sad as well,” Averett Director of Athletics Danny Miller said. “Drew has reshaped our athletics communications department as well as the profession. He has helped Averett athletics grow and has been a cornerstone in our department. Drew has served as part of the administrative team to help shape and guide our department and will be sorely missed. I wish him nothing but the best and I am sure I will be calling on him to help us from time to time since he won’t be too far away.”

As Wilson transitions to his new role, his assistant Dominik Pocrnja has been promoted to director of athletics communications.