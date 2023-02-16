Posted on February 16th, 2023 by Travis Dix

This Enrollment Marketing and Communications Assistant will report to the Coordinator of Enrollment Marketing and Communications, and is responsible for supporting Averett’s enrollment marketing and communications efforts on a daily basis.

This position provides support and assists with Averett’s enrollment marketing efforts. These efforts can include: managing social media, updating and creating marketing materials, and conducting marketing analysis. This position requires the ability to be organized, work independently, while also being collaborative with other team members through graphic design projects.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree is required

Knowledge in Adobe Creative Cloud, preferred.

Attention to details, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications appropriately

A basic understanding of how to use data in order to accomplish a goal

Valid Driver’s License required.

Duties:

Develop content for the Averett Online social media channels.

Monitor social channels and respond to feedback, questions, and concerns.

Research emerging trends for enrollment marketing and report on how they can be effectively implemented for the university.

Assist with keeping all enrollment marketing and communication pieces up-to-date.

Analyze marketing efforts to keep Averett competitive in the marketplace

Assist with creating, writing, and occasionally mailing enrollment marketing materials.

Assist in managing student workers as needed

Other duties as assigned

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, Cassidy Pruitt, Coordinator of Enrollment Marketing and Communications

c/o Averett University

420 West Main St. Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

No phone calls please.

Review of candidates will begin immediately; applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.