Posted on April 17th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Enrollment Marketing and Communications Manager will report directly to the Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications. The primary responsibility of the Manager is to strengthen engagement with prospective, new and continuing students in both in-person and online degree programs through unique marketing and communication strategies. This position will provide oversight of enrollment marketing, advertising, social media and marketing research through collaboration with key members of enrollment, including but not limited to admissions directors, associate admissions directors, CRM team, associate vice president for university marketing and communications, vice president for enrollment management and marketing, and more. The Manager will work closely with academic leadership of Averett University to determine enrollment market strategy and tactics, and university leadership to identify enrollment market opportunities for both existing and potential academic programs.

Qualifications

Demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Maintains the highest levels of professionalism and interpersonal communication skills with all university stakeholders.

Maintains a high level understanding of marketing strategies for enrollment growth

Excitement for change balanced with need for consistency of process.

Driven by curiosity.

Primary Responsibilities

Primary Responsibilities/Functions

Collaborates with appropriate enrollment representatives regarding enrollment communication strategy, as well as provides creative enrollment and communication materials to increase enrollment and retention.

Develops, administers, and oversees enrollment marketing strategies and marketing plans.

Conducts and oversees enrollment market research activities. As needed, adjusts the enrollment marketing strategy to meet changing enrollment markets and competitive conditions.

Monitors competitors and their marketing activities.

Supervises implementation of social media handles for Averett Online (i.e. LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook) and the two Admissions microsites.

Monitors the consistency of messaging, coordinates content, and ensures all enrollment marketing pieces, both print and digital, are within conjunction of university branding.

Develops companion print mailings and email marketing campaigns to strengthen enrollment for the university and ensures all email marketing templates are up-to-date within brand standards.

Manages multiple third-party vendor relationships, to include review of marketing materials and purchasing, as well as ensuring regular communications touchpoints between Averett and the vendors.

Analyzes current student and program data to market and advertise Averett University’s degree programs.

Collaborates with colleagues to support, develop and execute data-informed enrollment marketing strategies and tactics.

Maintains inventory of enrollment marketing assets and materials and handles purchasing as needed.

Assists with enrollment marketing budgeting and handles accounts payable processing for marketing spends.

Secondary Responsibilities

Maintains constant communication with enrollment teams to inform them of any program changes or additions, convey operational information, and conduct trainings as needed.

Promotes teamwork and cultivates a positive work environment by empowering the team.

Works with the admissions team to ensure enrollment is continuing to grow and thrive for the university, including the discernment of Averett’s participation in appropriate career and graduate school fairs.

Supports University Marketing and Communications.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, Lee Beaumont

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.