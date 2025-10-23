Equestrian’s IHSA Earns Reserve Champion Team at Western Carolina

Posted on October 23rd, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CANDLER, N.C. — Averett University’s IHSA team traveled to Western Carolina University for a weekend doubleheader, where the Cougars were awarded Reserve Champion Team on Sunday as sophomore Carly Williams received Reserve High Point Rider.

On Saturday, senior Paige Zischke started the day in Open over Fences with a fifth place. Williams competed in Intermediate over Fences and had a good ride placing third. Sophomore Audrey Beckhardt and sophomore Elize Idén had some nice rides in Limit over Fences placing first and fifth respectively. Next to follow were the flat classes. Zischke had a beautiful ride placing third in Open Flat. Williams had a lovely ride in Intermediate Flat taking third. Idén and sophomore Mackenzie Joy had wonderful rides in Limit Flat placing second. Freshman Morgan Mockabee had a good ride in Novice placing fourth. Freshman Sarah Scearce had a nice ride in Pre Novice earning third. To close out our day was freshman Kadence Bone had a lovely ride in Introductory placing second.

On Sunday, Williams started off the day with a great ride and winning Intermediate over Fences. Next was Beckhardt and Idén in Limit over fences with a challenging ride getting reserved and fifth.

Onto the flat classes, Zischke competed in Open Flat with a great ride placing forth. Next was Williams rode excellently in Intermediate Flat placing third. Idén and Katelyn Rufert had nice rides in Limit Flat both placing second in their respective sections. Sophomore Ashlee Study had a wonderful ride in Novice winning the class. Mockabee had a fantastic ride placing third in Novice. To finish up the weekend was Bone in Introductory with a great ride placing second.

By Elize Iden

