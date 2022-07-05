Posted on July 5th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University Athletics Job Posting

POSTED: July 5, 2022

LOCATION: Danville, Virginia

TYPE: Part-Time

CATEGORY: Coaching

POSITION: Esport Assistants: Coaching, Video Editing, or Stream Production

Averett University Athletics is seeking highly motivated individuals to serve as the eSports Assistants for the varsity eSports Team

The assistants will be responsible for assisting in all aspects of the Division III programs including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations.

Responsibilities include assisting the Director of eSports in coaching specific eSport games, creating and editing videos, and running the production of eSport streaming.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include a positive attitude, dependable communication practices, and passion for the assistant role they are applying to.

Experience in their desired role with quality references preferred.

This position has a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to ptesportscoach@averett.edu

