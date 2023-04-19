Posted on April 19th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Averett University invites applications for an Executive Assistant II position reporting to the Director of Teacher Education, Chair of the Education Department, Verification Officer, and Assessment Coordinator. This position supports the entire operation of the education department and includes serving other departments as per program. This is a twelve month position. Review of applications will begin immediately, and continue until position is filled.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have:

Bachelor’s Degree

Strong technology skills

A commitment to the needs of a multicultural faculty and student body

Collegiality, respect for shared governance, and possession of a collaborative mindset

A commitment to developing and maintaining strong partnerships within the community

A strong commitment to supporting student success

Primary Responsibilities

Work directly with the Chair/Director of Teacher Education/Assessment Coordinator handling a variety of key tasks from calendar management to placement coordination to preparing internal and external correspondence, including confidential and sensitive workplace issues.

Work extensively with cross-functional groups on placements, MOUs and program matters, including The Teacher Education Committee; Advisory Board; Office of the President and VPAA; CEO; Institutional Advancement; Registrar; Admissions; and Student Success Center, as well as partner school divisions, both public and private.

Provide excellent customer service to University students, faculty, staff and community stakeholders.

Experience with Microsoft programs such as Word; Excel; Access; PowerPoint; and Outlook and Google.

Handles multiple responsibilities in a fast-paced environment while dealing with a variety of constituents, including students from multiple departments.

Conduct hiring and onboarding activities for new faculty and help process new hires in accordance with University policies, including, but not limited to: Coordinate faculty interviews. Obtaining, verifying, and assessing candidate qualifications Scheduling interviews Corresponding with applicants throughout the hiring process Coordinating on campus interview days

Coordinates education department program events, including, but not limited to: Serving as Event Manager responsible for successfully orchestrating academic-related events each semester of the academic year. Creating program designs, invitations, coordinating staff, facilities, and event catering. Events include Celebration of Success, Excellence in Education, Placement Orientations, Professional Development Programs, and other events as needed for each Fall and Spring semester.

Handle special projects; KDPi, Teachers of Tomorrow etc.

Coordination of student assessments and proctoring tests required by the VDOE.

Supervise staff responsibilities for providing administrative support to faculty, clinical educators, and adjuncts. Watermark, Canvas, CAEP.

Track, monitor and review budgets and spending with the Director.

Prioritize student and employee inquiries, addressed to the Education Department office to ensure the most critical issues or concerns are quickly processed.

Assimilate information concerning student/parent issues and take appropriate actions, as required.

Disperse information on calendars, meetings, events, and academic and university policies to the appropriate faculty, staff, and community for appropriate action using a variety of methods.

Assist Verification Officer in processing verifications for students at the graduate and undergraduate levels. Giving additional support for HR departments in our region in reference to requested verification for endorsement and probationary licensure.

Collects data to be aggregated and disaggregated for CAEP and other various local, state, and federal reports; as requested by the Assessment Coordinator.

Other tasks assigned depending on department or university needs

If interested please submit a letter of interest, current resume and three (3) references via email to:

Selection Committee, Education Department

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.