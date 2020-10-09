Executive Assistant to the CFO/COO and Chief Compliance Coordinator

Posted on October 9th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Position Description

Provide administrative support to the VP and CFO/COO and others within the division as assigned and assists with the development, implementation, and administration of University compliance programs, policies, and various compliance initiatives , in support of the University’s Vision, Mission, and Values. Responsibilities to include monitoring and reporting on operational compliance deadlines, analyzing and sharing compliance risk assessments, and developing policies and implementation plans to support the University’s full adherence to the legal, ethical, and regulatory compliance obligations imposed by federal, state, and local laws and regulations, accreditation standards, and University policies and procedures.

The Executive Assistant and Chief Compliance Coordinator demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Position knowledge, development & continuing growth

Possess general and specialized knowledge expected for the position

Performs at the level expected for the position

Understands relation of position and tasks to the University mission, vision and values

Keeps current on trends, laws and regulations, and is up-to-date in professional field

Demonstrates knowledge of relevant policies, legal mandates, and administrative directives

Anticipates compliance trends and requirements

Analyzes issues thoroughly

Qualifications

Required

Relevant degree or certification or licensure in fields closely related to policy development, law, compliance, or risk management.

Five or more years’ experience as an Executive Assistant and/or in policy development, law, or compliance in business or education setting

Self-starter with high degree of initiative and professionalism

Proven ability to communicate effectively both oral and written

Proven organization, analytical, critical thinking, and communication skills along with a detailed knowledge of policy development, risk management and compliance matters

Ability to work with a diverse group of individuals including administrators, students, faculty, staff. Ability to work in a collaborative environment to solve problems.

Excellent computer skills and the ability to prepare presentations and analyses in electronic format.

Preferred

J.D. or other relevant advanced degree

Higher Education experience including experience with Clery Act, and Title IX.

Essential Responsibilities

Executive Assistance to the CFO/COO

Compliance Management

Policy Writing & Analysis

Title IX and Clery Act Compliance

Risk Management

Secondary Responsibilities

Executive Assistance to others within the CFO/COO division as assigned

Prepare summaries and reports for University leadership as requested

Participate on University committees as requested

Perform other duties and work on special projects as assigned

ADA & Travel Demands

This position will be in a University Campus setting and will require sitting, standing, and walking.

Will require sitting for long periods of time.

At times, may require availability to work evenings and weekends

May require prolonged periods of utilizing a telephone, and looking at a computer screen

May require long hours, to provide support to campus student accounts teams.

Local travel to University Administration, Meetings, Conference and other local campuses may be required.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee Chair, Executive Asst. & Chief Compliance Coordinator

c/o Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: Compliance@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.