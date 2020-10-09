Executive Assistant to the CFO/COO and Chief Compliance Coordinator

Position Description
Provide administrative support to the VP and CFO/COO and others within the division as assigned and assists with the development, implementation, and administration of University compliance programs, policies, and various compliance initiatives , in support of the University’s Vision, Mission, and Values. Responsibilities to include monitoring and reporting on operational compliance deadlines, analyzing and sharing compliance risk assessments, and developing policies and implementation plans to support the University’s full adherence to the legal, ethical, and regulatory compliance obligations imposed by federal, state, and local laws and regulations, accreditation standards, and University policies and procedures.
The Executive Assistant and Chief Compliance Coordinator demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:
- Position knowledge, development & continuing growth
- Possess general and specialized knowledge expected for the position
- Performs at the level expected for the position
- Understands relation of position and tasks to the University mission, vision and values
- Keeps current on trends, laws and regulations, and is up-to-date in professional field
- Demonstrates knowledge of relevant policies, legal mandates, and administrative directives
- Anticipates compliance trends and requirements
- Analyzes issues thoroughly
Qualifications
Required
- Relevant degree or certification or licensure in fields closely related to policy development, law, compliance, or risk management.
- Five or more years’ experience as an Executive Assistant and/or in policy development, law, or compliance in business or education setting
- Self-starter with high degree of initiative and professionalism
- Proven ability to communicate effectively both oral and written
- Proven organization, analytical, critical thinking, and communication skills along with a detailed knowledge of policy development, risk management and compliance matters
- Ability to work with a diverse group of individuals including administrators, students, faculty, staff. Ability to work in a collaborative environment to solve problems.
- Excellent computer skills and the ability to prepare presentations and analyses in electronic format.
Preferred
- J.D. or other relevant advanced degree
- Higher Education experience including experience with Clery Act, and Title IX.
Essential Responsibilities
- Executive Assistance to the CFO/COO
- Compliance Management
- Policy Writing & Analysis
- Title IX and Clery Act Compliance
- Risk Management
Secondary Responsibilities
- Executive Assistance to others within the CFO/COO division as assigned
- Prepare summaries and reports for University leadership as requested
- Participate on University committees as requested
- Perform other duties and work on special projects as assigned
ADA & Travel Demands
- This position will be in a University Campus setting and will require sitting, standing, and walking.
- Will require sitting for long periods of time.
- At times, may require availability to work evenings and weekends
- May require prolonged periods of utilizing a telephone, and looking at a computer screen
- May require long hours, to provide support to campus student accounts teams.
- Local travel to University Administration, Meetings, Conference and other local campuses may be required.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee Chair, Executive Asst. & Chief Compliance Coordinator
c/o Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: Compliance@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.