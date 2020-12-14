Executive Assistant to the CFO/COO

The Executive Assistant to the VP and Chief Financial & Operating Officer position reports to the VP and CFO/COO providing support the Division of Financial and Operational Affairs (DF&OA) in all administrative matters as assigned.
This position will expect the executive assistant to demonstrate competence and effectiveness in:
- Work Management/Problem Solving & Organizational Skills
- Team Interaction
- Communications
- Financial Management
- Position Knowledge, Development & Continuing Growth
Qualifications
Required
- Five (5) years including executive assistant, legal or other professional assistant
- Technology proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Experience in contracts, accounting principles and working with confidential information
- Highly motivated, problem solver, energetic self-starter
- Proven ability to communicate effectively both oral and written
- Proven ability to work in a collegial environment with a desire to grow professionally
- Customer service oriented, high integrity, willing to own and be accountable for responsibilities
- Skill and experience consistent with position purpose and responsibilities previously noted
Preferred
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Accounting or related field
- Higher Education experience
- Financial Edge Administration System or other payroll database software experience
- Notary Public license
Primary Responsibilities/Functions
- The Executive Assistant position provides administrative support activities that includes, but not limited to the following processes/tasks.
- CFO/COO Calendar Management
- Prepares some correspondence for CFO/COO
- Office management for Business Office and CFO/COO
- Manages vendor contract files
- Manages Insurance files (i.e., Liability, Workers Compensation, Insurance Binder, Certificates of Insurance)
- Prepares financial reports, analyses, and other operational reports as assigned
- Collaborate with executive assistants University-wide on best practice activities, policies and procedures
- Maintain digital file system
- Completes all yearly insurance applications for the University
- Serves as the Emergency Coordinator for Business Office
- Assist CFO/COO with preparations for meeting agenda and mailings and serves as recorder/take minutes for several Board of Trustee Committees, and others such as Risk Management and Human Resources.
Secondary Responsibilities/Functions
- Provides assistance to others in senior management and divisional colleagues as time allows and with the approval of the CFO/COO
- Other duties as assigned
Travel and ADA-related requirements.
- Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided
- The employee may occasionally be required to move items weighing up to 10 pounds
- Some travel may be required within Danville area
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, Executive Assistant to CFO/COO, c/o Don Aungst
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: EACFOCOO@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.