The Executive Assistant to the President is responsible for the day to day coordination of support functions for the Office of the President including initiatives in support of Averett’s mission, vision and values.
This position provides support and assists in arrangements of all presidential activities, internally and externally, including responding to professional communications in all matters, organizing materials, booking venues, and screening communications and appointments to the appropriate administrator. The executive assistant position requires the ability to take initiative and work independently. The success of the Executive Assistant to the President is highly dependent on the development of key relationships with colleagues across campus, the Board of Trustees and the community.
Qualifications
- Associate or Bachelor degree preferred
- Executive assistant experience in higher education desired
- Desire to understand and support the mission of the University
- High energy, multi-tasker able to work in a fast paced, high-profile executive environment
- Self-starter who is able to work both independently and in a team environment
- Ability to prioritize, and work in an environment with shifting priorities
- Must show the ability to multi-task, set priorities and manage the President’s Front office function
- Demonstrates superior customer service skills
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Excellent organizational skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Proficient ability to deal with multiple requests and approaches. Must be courteous and customer-service oriented\
- Must be able to use tact in dealing with difficult situations
- Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion
- Considerable discretion, judgment and diplomacy are imperative for success in the position
- Proficiency with Office 365
Primary Responsibilities
- Coordinate scheduling for the President, and the President’s Spouse when appropriate, and manage the President’s complex calendar/appointment schedule through Microsoft Outlook.
- Schedule internal and external appointments/conference calls; prepare daily and weekly itineraries, provide preparatory information/background research as may be needed, with appropriate follow up.
- Coordinate standing meetings which involve the President.
- Coordinate travel arrangements for President, and spouse where appropriate, including preparation of itineraries and supporting materials as needed.
Correspondence:
- Triage and manage President’s daily emails including responding wherever possible, forwarding as needed to the appropriate person, re-directing to the Assistant to the President and Coordinator of Partnership Development for follow up, and coordinating any needed preparation for President to respond.
- Handle communications including mail, email, and telephone assuring the President is made aware of the highest priorities in a timely manner.
- Relay messages, answer questions, respond to requests, help resolve problems, and prepare preliminary responses to correspondence for the President’s review and approval.
- Prepare and distribute correspondence from the President, ensuring timeliness, clarity and accuracy.
- Perform clerical duties of a complex and confidential nature such as composing and editing correspondence, reports, etc.
- Proofread and edit day to day as well as complex documents.
Preparation:
- Prepare briefing materials for President for upcoming meetings and activities daily/weekly.
- Research, collect and prepare briefings, agendas and other materials in preparation for the President’s meetings.
- Assist the President as needed in preparation for, and participation in, various staff and/or student functions.
Events:
- Make arrangements for a variety of events such as receptions, open houses, luncheons, off-campus meetings, and similar events.
- Provide support to the President’s spouse in carrying out the activities on behalf of the University and assist with arrangements for various dinners, luncheons and events hosted by the President and spouse on campus and at the President’s Home. This includes coordinating communication, invitations, schedules and other administrative functions.
Board of Trustees Support:
- Manage, organize and coordinate details in support of Trustees’ meetings, including the preparation of meeting materials and reports.
- Assist with regular and needed communications from the University to the Board.
- Maintain the Board of Trustees electronic Board materials in the Board portal, making Trustees aware of additions and changes; review and update the Board portal and post documents as necessary for all board meetings and other board-related functions.
- Provide support to the Board of Trustees related to preparing and distributing monthly meeting materials, and disseminating information as directed by the President.
- Scribe minutes of Board of Trustees Plenary Sessions and maintain file of committee meeting minutes taken at individual committee meetings.
- Keeper of the corporate records of the University.
- Liaison with Board members or their staff contact regarding College related events, travel and meetings.
- Provide administrative support as needed to the Officers of the Board.
Reports to Outside Agencies:
- Prepare annual update reports/directories to: AGB, BGAV, CARC, CICV, HED
Office Files:
- Preserve and maintain the organization of physical and electronic files for the Office of the President and create and maintain working files for the President.
- Maintain electronic files, print files and records in a systematic, well secured and confidential manner.
- Assist with upkeep of President’s Office electronic files.
Budget:
- Manage President’s Office budget records, processing, and reconciliation on a monthly basis. This includes processing invoices, reconciling credit card statements, preparing expense reports, completing monthly reconciliation of expenditures, and assisting with budget forecasting for the President’s Office.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee for the Executive Assistant to the President
Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541
Email address: [email protected]
Please note:
- Sedentary work and occasionally requires standing, lifting, pulling, carrying and climbing, reaching both high and low. Frequently requires walking and balancing. Constantly requires sitting, repetitious finger and wrist movement, speaking clearly, hearing conversations, hearing (with acuity), seeing near and far with depth perception and color vision.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected] Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.