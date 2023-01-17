Posted on January 17th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Executive Assistant to the President is responsible for the day to day coordination of support functions for the Office of the President including initiatives in support of Averett’s mission, vision and values.

This position provides support and assists in arrangements of all presidential activities, internally and externally, including responding to professional communications in all matters, organizing materials, booking venues, and screening communications and appointments to the appropriate administrator. The executive assistant position requires the ability to take initiative and work independently. The success of the Executive Assistant to the President is highly dependent on the development of key relationships with colleagues across campus, the Board of Trustees and the community.

Qualifications

Associate or Bachelor degree preferred

Executive assistant experience in higher education desired

Desire to understand and support the mission of the University

High energy, multi-tasker able to work in a fast paced, high-profile executive environment

Self-starter who is able to work both independently and in a team environment

Ability to prioritize, and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Must show the ability to multi-task, set priorities and manage the President’s Front office function

Demonstrates superior customer service skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent organizational skills

Strong attention to detail

Proficient ability to deal with multiple requests and approaches. Must be courteous and customer-service oriented\

Must be able to use tact in dealing with difficult situations

Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion

Considerable discretion, judgment and diplomacy are imperative for success in the position

Proficiency with Office 365

Primary Responsibilities

Coordinate scheduling for the President, and the President’s Spouse when appropriate, and manage the President’s complex calendar/appointment schedule through Microsoft Outlook.

Schedule internal and external appointments/conference calls; prepare daily and weekly itineraries, provide preparatory information/background research as may be needed, with appropriate follow up.

Coordinate standing meetings which involve the President.

Coordinate travel arrangements for President, and spouse where appropriate, including preparation of itineraries and supporting materials as needed.

Correspondence:

Triage and manage President’s daily emails including responding wherever possible, forwarding as needed to the appropriate person, re-directing to the Assistant to the President and Coordinator of Partnership Development for follow up, and coordinating any needed preparation for President to respond.

Handle communications including mail, email, and telephone assuring the President is made aware of the highest priorities in a timely manner.

Relay messages, answer questions, respond to requests, help resolve problems, and prepare preliminary responses to correspondence for the President’s review and approval.

Prepare and distribute correspondence from the President, ensuring timeliness, clarity and accuracy.

Perform clerical duties of a complex and confidential nature such as composing and editing correspondence, reports, etc.

Proofread and edit day to day as well as complex documents.

Preparation:

Prepare briefing materials for President for upcoming meetings and activities daily/weekly.

Research, collect and prepare briefings, agendas and other materials in preparation for the President’s meetings.

Assist the President as needed in preparation for, and participation in, various staff and/or student functions.

Events:

Make arrangements for a variety of events such as receptions, open houses, luncheons, off-campus meetings, and similar events.

Provide support to the President’s spouse in carrying out the activities on behalf of the University and assist with arrangements for various dinners, luncheons and events hosted by the President and spouse on campus and at the President’s Home. This includes coordinating communication, invitations, schedules and other administrative functions.

Board of Trustees Support:

Manage, organize and coordinate details in support of Trustees’ meetings, including the preparation of meeting materials and reports.

Assist with regular and needed communications from the University to the Board.

Maintain the Board of Trustees electronic Board materials in the Board portal, making Trustees aware of additions and changes; review and update the Board portal and post documents as necessary for all board meetings and other board-related functions.

Provide support to the Board of Trustees related to preparing and distributing monthly meeting materials, and disseminating information as directed by the President.

Scribe minutes of Board of Trustees Plenary Sessions and maintain file of committee meeting minutes taken at individual committee meetings.

Keeper of the corporate records of the University.

Liaison with Board members or their staff contact regarding College related events, travel and meetings.

Provide administrative support as needed to the Officers of the Board.

Reports to Outside Agencies:

Prepare annual update reports/directories to: AGB, BGAV, CARC, CICV, HED

Office Files:

Preserve and maintain the organization of physical and electronic files for the Office of the President and create and maintain working files for the President.

Maintain electronic files, print files and records in a systematic, well secured and confidential manner.

Assist with upkeep of President’s Office electronic files.

Budget:

Manage President’s Office budget records, processing, and reconciliation on a monthly basis. This includes processing invoices, reconciling credit card statements, preparing expense reports, completing monthly reconciliation of expenditures, and assisting with budget forecasting for the President’s Office.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee for the Executive Assistant to the President

Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: