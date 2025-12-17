Executive Assistant to the Provost

Posted on December 17th, 2025 by Travis Dix

The Executive Assistant reports to the Provost, handling multiple responsibilities in a fast-paced environment while dealing with a variety of constituents. This position requires strong organizational, financial, and technical skills, with a keen understanding of higher education.

Key Responsibilities and Duties

Work directly with the Provost, handling a variety of key tasks from calendar management to credentialing new faculty to preparing internal and external correspondence, including confidential and sensitive workplace issues.

Work extensively with multiple departments on hiring and onboarding matters, including Office of the President, Executive Vice President, Vice President s for Student Engagement and Enrollment, Human Resources, Finance, Institutional Advancement, and the Registrar’s Office; as well as other divisions.

Provide excellent customer service to University and community stakeholders.

Conduct hiring and onboarding activities for new faculty and help process new hires in accordance with University policies, including, but not limited to: Assist with recruitment and hiring forms Obtain transcripts; verify and upload credentialing documents Schedule interviews to include securing space and providing interview documents Prepare offer letters and contracts

Generate contracts and prepare payroll schedules for adjuncts and faculty.

Serve as the primary event planner for annual, monthly, and ad-hoc academic-related events. Secure appropriate space, draft programs, design and send invitations, coordinate staff, and organize event catering. Events include May commencement ceremonies, convocations, Senior Pinning, and monthly and called faculty and Senate meetings.

Track, monitor and review budgets and spending in the Academic areas. Communicate balances to Directors, Department Chairs, and Division Chairs.

Assist with purchasing and reconciliation reports.

Ability to prioritize student and employee inquiries addressed to the Provost’s office to ensure the most critical issues or concerns are addressed quickly.

Initiate, organize, and maintain faculty and student files, both electronic and hardcopy.

Disperse information on calendars, meetings, events, and academic and university policies to the appropriate administrators, faculty, staff, and the University community for appropriate action using a variety of methods.

Assist in developing presentations and meeting collateral as requested.

Assist with supervision and mentoring for work-study students and interns.

Collaborate with facilities, faculty, and staff regarding faculty facility and office needs.

Handle special projects and assist with other duties as request by the Provost.

Qualifications: Education, Skills, Experience

Required:

Associate’s degree with a Bachelor’s degree preferred

Three years of professional administrative support experience, preferably in higher education to include experience in executive communication, event planning, budget management, purchasing, and document preparation

Self-starter and able to work independently following written and verbal instructions, as well as work effectively in a team-oriented environment

Strong computer literacy skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (particularly Word and Excel), Outlook, Teams, and Sharepoint/OneDrive

Excellent communication, customer service, and interpersonal skills

Must have a valid driver’s license and be able to travel locally as needed

Physical Requirements

Sits for long periods of time while completing duties

Light physical work may be required

Ability to move freely between facilities as needed

Must be able to effectively converse verbally and in writing

May lift up to 20 pounds on an occasional basis

Must be able to operate and manipulate a keyboard

Remote and Flex Work Eligibility

This role is site-based at Averett’s Main campus and is eligible for limited remote-location and/or flex-hour arrangements, up to 20 days per year (non-consecutive), based on successful job performance and supervisor approval.

Hours of Work

Averett hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Work hours outside of normal operating hours are required and are based on business needs.

Application

Submit resume by email to [email protected] and include the position applied for in Subject line of the email.

Disclaimer: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work to be performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all required responsibilities, duties and skills. This job description does not restrict management’s right to assign or reassign duties and responsibilities to this job at any time.

Please note: