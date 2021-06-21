Executive Assistant to the Vice President for Academic Affairs

Posted on June 21st, 2021 by Travis Dix

Position Description

Executive Assistant reporting to the Vice President for Academic Affairs supports the Vice President in the operation of the department.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree is required, and five years of experience with increasing responsibilities in higher education or business with similar responsibilities is highly preferred. Handles multiple responsibilities in a fast-paced environment while dealing with a variety of constituents. Experience with Microsoft programs such as Word; Excel; Access; PowerPoint; and Outlook.

Primary Responsibilities

Work directly with the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success handling a variety of key tasks from calendar management to credentialing new faculty to preparing internal and external correspondence, including confidential and sensitive workplace issues.

Work extensively with cross-functional departments on hiring and onboarding matters, including Human Resources; Office of the President; CEO; Institutional Advancement; Dean of Students; Registrar; Admissions; and Student Success Center, as well as other divisions.

Provide excellent customer service to University and community stakeholders.

Conduct hiring and onboarding activities for new faculty and help process new hires in accordance with University policies, including, but not limited to: Posting positions Obtaining, verifying, and assessing candidate qualifications Vetting resumes to identify qualified candidates Scheduling interviews Background checking and I-9 Initiation Generating contracts and preparing payroll Preparing offer letters and contracts Serve as Event Manager responsible for successfully orchestrating large-scale academic-related events each academic year including the program designs, invitations, coordinating staff, facilities, and event catering. Events include December and May commencement ceremonies, convocations, Senior Pinning, and monthly and called faculty meetings.

Handle special projects.

Supervise staff responsible for providing administrative support to both the local and regional faculty.

Coordinate faculty interviews.

Track, monitor and review budgets and spending in the Academic areas.

Prioritize student and employee inquiries, addressed to the Vice President’s office to ensure the most critical issues or concerns are quickly processed.

Assimilate information concerning student/parent issues and take appropriate actions, as required.

Disperse information on calendars, meetings, events, and academic and university policies to the appropriate faculty, staff, and community for appropriate action using a variety of methods.

Act as point of contact in the VPAA office for SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) accreditation visits.

Supervise “work study” students providing guidance on career readiness.

Secondary Responsibilities

Collaboration with facilities, faculty and staff regarding faculty facility needs.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, VPAA Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: AAExecutiveAssistant@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.