Executive Assistant to the Vice President for Enrollment Management

Posted on October 5th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Since 1859, Averett University, a Carnegie Engaged University, has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs, along with five graduate programs with a number of concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional campuses throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body, and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.

Position Description

Reporting to the Vice President for Enrollment Management (VPEM), the Executive Assistant to the VPEM is responsible for the day to day coordination of support functions for the office in conjunction with some needs of direct reports also reporting to the VPEM. The Executive Assistant provides oversight of divisional budgets, internal and external communication, and manages calendars and agendas for the VPEM and direct reports as needed.

Qualifications

Any combination of acceptable education and experience, which has provided the necessary knowledge and skills to fulfill the requirements of this position, may be considered. Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.

Understands higher education and supports the mission of the University

High energy multi-tasker able to work in a fast paced, high-profile executive environment

Self-starter who is able to work both independently and in a team environment

Demonstrates superior customer service skills and tact in dealing with difficult situations

Ability to prioritize, and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion

Strong attention to detail

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Proven skills in designing creative presentations via PowerPoint, Adobe, and Prezi and other like tools

Proficiency with Office 365 related productively tools such as Outlook, Calendar, Word, Excel, etc.

Excellent organizational skills

Proficient ability to deal with multiple requests and approaches. Must be courteous and service oriented.

Considerable discretion, judgment and diplomacy are imperative for success in the position

Primary Responsibilities

Work directly with the VPEM handling a variety of key tasks from calendar management to agenda preparation to preparing internal and external correspondence, including confidential and sensitive workplace issues.

Work extensively enrollment facing departments on new and existing initiatives to support students throughout the student experience, including but not limited to, Admissions; Averett Online; Averett Central; Registrar; Advancement; Student Life; Student Financial Services; Student Success Center; Office of the President; Faculty, as well as other divisions.

Provide excellent customer service to University and community stakeholders.

Conduct hiring and onboarding activities for new employees within enrollment division and help process new hires in accordance with University policies, including, but not limited to:

Posting positions Obtaining, verifying, and assessing candidate qualifications Vetting resumes to identify qualified candidates Scheduling interviews Serve as representation from the Office of the VPEM if the VPEM isn’t available to support the successful orchestration of large-scale enrollment-related events each academic year including Cougar Preview Days, Scholarship Days, Registration Days, Orientation, Commencement, and Annual New Academic Year Event.

Handle special projects.

Track, monitor and review budgets and spending in the Enrollment areas.

Prioritize student and employee inquiries, addressed to the Vice President’s office to ensure the most critical issues or concerns are quickly processed.

Assimilate information concerning student or employee issues and take appropriate actions, as required.

Disperse information on calendars, meetings, events, and academic and university policies to the appropriate faculty, staff, and community for appropriate action using a variety of methods.

Serve as point of contact in the VPEM office for all contracts and invoices.

Lead in preparing formal/informal digital presentations to internal and external constituents to be given by the VPEM. Provide communications support, including speech writing as may be needed.

Manage social media presence for the VPEM including proactive preparations; creatively recommending post opportunities that respond to “in the moment” developments; and close coordination with University marketing and communications efforts.

Assist the VPEM with involvement and leadership roles in external organizations.

Secondary Responsibilities

Provides assistance to others in senior management and divisional colleagues as time allows and with the approval of the VPEM.

Other duties as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Enrollment Management

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: enrollmentsearch@averett.edu

Please note: