Faculty Administrative Assistant

Posted on October 16th, 2023 by Travis Dix

This position will provide daily administrative support to the Averett University faculty. It is a 10 month position working from August 1st – May 31st. In addition to the daily tasks there are specialized activities and services this position will assist with as needed. The purpose of this position is to provide smooth operations of administrative support so that students have a positive experience, and faculty have what they need to provide an excellent educational experience to our students.

Qualifications

High School Graduate or equivalency.

Enjoys helping others; positive attitude; flexible.

Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills. Good phone and email etiquette skills.

Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure at times; team player.

Ability to quickly master new computer applications; accurate data entry skills; attention to detail.

Ability to use MS Office 365 for basic/moderate level functions.

Higher education experience a plus.

Primary Responsibilities

Provide administrative support to the University faculty.

Process expense reports and purchase office and instructional supplies, as needed.

Reconcile monthly credit card statements.

Guide and mentor work study students.

Trouble shoot office equipment and know when to call for service.

Proctor exams as requested by faculty.

Assist students as needed.

Post announcements for professors, as needed.

Complete I.T. and maintenance requests.

Provide a welcoming atmosphere.

Provide care and compassion for students lonely, homesick, or overwhelmed and just need a friendly shoulder to lean on and a sincere listening ear.

Work with facilities management to ensure the students and faculty have a clean, safe and well maintained facility.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: