FBO Manager (CEO) – AU Aviation Services

The FBO Manager will oversee the profitable operations of AU Aviation Services and will be responsible for the strategic direction, financial management, and overall operational success of AU Aviation Services. The position demands exceptional leadership, financial oversight, and strategic planning to manage the growth of aviation services provided at the Danville Regional Airport, including aircraft support services, customer relations, and business development. The FBO Manger reports directly to Averett University’s CFO, works closely with the Chair of the Averett Aeronautics program and ensures alignment Averett University’s goals and objectives.

Essential Job Functions

Leadership and Strategy: Act as the principal leader for AU Aviation Services LLC, setting strategic goals and ensuring effective execution in all areas of operations, including business development, aviation services, customer relations, and financial management.

University Collaboration: Ensures alignment with University objectives; and manages and executes decisions with full balance sheet responsibility for AU Aviation Services.

Financial Management: Oversee the development of financial forecasts and budgets in accordance with university guidelines, ensuring the company's profitability. Provide monthly financial and operational reports to the AU Aviation Services Board of Directors and other departments within the University as instructed.

Customer Service Excellence: Maintain and improve on a culture of exceptional customer service for all aviation customers, including business, commercial, government, and recreational aviation users. Regularly engage with customers, employees, the director of transportation for the City, members of the Airport Commission, University staff, students and other stakeholders to promote services and gather feedback to improve operations.

Operational Oversight: Manage and coordinate a variety of aviation services at the Danville Regional Airport. Supervise staff, assign duties, evaluate performance, and provide training and guidance as necessary.

Regulatory Compliance: Ensure adherence to all local, state, and federal regulations related to airport operations, aviation services, safety, security, environmental standards, and more. Ensure timely submission of all required sales and property taxes, business license renewals, etc. Oversee compliance with the FBO lease agreement with the City of Danville.

Staff Management: Supervise, and evaluate staff members, fostering a team-oriented environment that promotes employee engagement and loyalty.

Supervise, and evaluate staff members, fostering a team-oriented environment that promotes employee engagement and loyalty. Safety and Quality: Establish a culture of safety and quality in operations, ensuring that all services meet high standards of excellence.

Business Development: Monitor industry trends, identify new growth opportunities, and expand services offered to both existing and potential customers. Promote AU Aviation Services within the local community as well as the broader aviation community.

Vendor Management: Oversee the ordering of fuels, oil, and parts, and manage relationships with vendors. Assist with the development and negotiation of fuel contracts.

Oversee the ordering of fuels, oil, and parts, and manage relationships with vendors. Assist with the development and negotiation of fuel contracts. Facility Management: Ensure that all facilities, equipment, and infrastructure are maintained to high standards and operate efficiently.

University Collaboration: Regularly collaborate and partner with the CFO and the Chair of the Aeronautics Program. Serve as the public face for AU Aviation Services and liaison with the broader airport community, City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, the Commonwealth of Virginia and other key stakeholders.

Market Intelligence: Keep abreast of market conditions, industry developments, and competitor activities to ensure the continued competitiveness of AU Aviation Services LLC.

Keep abreast of market conditions, industry developments, and competitor activities to ensure the continued competitiveness of AU Aviation Services LLC. Additional Duties: Attend industry-related conferences, perform miscellaneous maintenance duties, and undertake any other tasks as assigned by the AU Aviation Services Board or the University President.

Knowledge and Skills

Deep understanding of aviation industry regulations, best practices, and operational standards.

Strong financial acumen, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting.

Proven leadership skills with the ability to lead teams, delegate responsibilities, and build a collaborative work environment.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact effectively with a wide range of stakeholders, including customers, vendors, employees, and Board members.

Ability to interpret and apply complex regulations, policies, and procedures.

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word) and other business management tools.

Physical Requirements

Regularly required to stand, walk, climb, crouch, talk or hear, reach with hands or arms, grasp, pull, and lift objects up to 25 pounds.

Occasionally required to work in high or precarious places and lift up to 50 pounds.

Will have exposure to outdoor weather conditions and loud noises.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 10 years of management experience, with at least 5 years in a supervisory role. Experience in aviation management, including Fixed Base Operator (FBO) or aviation services, is preferred.

Proven track record of successfully leading a for-profit organization or a department with P&L responsibility.

Bachelor’s degree required; advanced degree preferred.

Valid driver’s license required.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word, and web-based applications.

Must pass a pre-employment drug screen and criminal background check.

Please note: Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee

Flight Center

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

[email protected]

Please note: