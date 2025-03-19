Full-Time Nursing Faculty (multiple positions available)

The School of Nursing at Averett University invites applications for a full-time, 9-month faculty position. This role includes supervising and evaluating students in the classroom, laboratory, and clinical settings. The faculty member will also contribute to academic advisement, curriculum development, professional development, and scholarly activities that advance the nursing discipline.
This position includes service responsibilities such as committee participation, administrative functions, and community engagement within the healthcare system and nursing profession. The faculty member will report to the Dean of the School of Nursing.
Qualifications
- Master’s degree in Nursing required; Doctorate in Nursing or a related field preferred.
- Active, unencumbered RN license in Virginia or multistate licensure privilege to practice in Virginia.
- Minimum of five (5) years of clinical nursing experience.
- One (1) year of teaching experience preferred.
- Strong verbal, written, electronic, and interpersonal communication skills.
- Ability to collaborate effectively as part of a team.
- Proof of current immunizations, physical examination, and CPR certification, as required by clinical agencies.
- Membership in professional nursing organizations is encouraged.
- Ability to coordinate courses and manage course responsibilities as assigned.
Primary Responsibilities
- Support and contribute to the mission, goals, and values of the School of Nursing.
- Supervise and evaluate students.
- Assist with curriculum development, implementation, evaluation, and revision.
- Teach theory, laboratory, and/or clinical courses as assigned.
- Contribute to student progression, retention, and graduation policy development.
- Provide academic advising to students.
- Participate in student and graduate feedback initiatives to evaluate curriculum effectiveness.
- Assist with faculty committee meetings, accreditation documentation, and program evaluation.
- Engage in ongoing professional development, research, and scholarly activities to advance nursing education and practice.
- Foster professional relationships with community partners, healthcare organizations, and the broader nursing profession.
Application Process
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, c/o, [email protected]
Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.