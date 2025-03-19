Full-Time Nursing Faculty (multiple positions available)

Posted on March 19th, 2025 by Travis Dix

The School of Nursing at Averett University invites applications for a full-time, 9-month faculty position. This role includes supervising and evaluating students in the classroom, laboratory, and clinical settings. The faculty member will also contribute to academic advisement, curriculum development, professional development, and scholarly activities that advance the nursing discipline.

This position includes service responsibilities such as committee participation, administrative functions, and community engagement within the healthcare system and nursing profession. The faculty member will report to the Dean of the School of Nursing.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in Nursing required; Doctorate in Nursing or a related field preferred.

Active, unencumbered RN license in Virginia or multistate licensure privilege to practice in Virginia.

Minimum of five (5) years of clinical nursing experience.

One (1) year of teaching experience preferred.

Strong verbal, written, electronic, and interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to collaborate effectively as part of a team.

Proof of current immunizations, physical examination, and CPR certification, as required by clinical agencies.

Membership in professional nursing organizations is encouraged.

Ability to coordinate courses and manage course responsibilities as assigned.

Primary Responsibilities

Support and contribute to the mission, goals, and values of the School of Nursing.

Supervise and evaluate students.

Assist with curriculum development, implementation, evaluation, and revision.

Teach theory, laboratory, and/or clinical courses as assigned.

Contribute to student progression, retention, and graduation policy development.

Provide academic advising to students.

Participate in student and graduate feedback initiatives to evaluate curriculum effectiveness.

Assist with faculty committee meetings, accreditation documentation, and program evaluation.

Engage in ongoing professional development, research, and scholarly activities to advance nursing education and practice.

Foster professional relationships with community partners, healthcare organizations, and the broader nursing profession.

Application Process

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, [email protected]

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Please note: