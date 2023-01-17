Full-Time Nursing Faculty

Posted on January 17th, 2023 by Travis Dix

This is a full time 9 month course leader position, which is responsible for supervision and evaluation of students and faculty for classroom, laboratory and clinical aspects of nursing courses for the School of Nursing. The individual will support school, divisional and university initiatives; participate in academic advisement, contribute to new program development; engage in professional development, research and scholarly activities that advance the nursing discipline. The position will share responsibility for committee and department assignments including administrative functions. Service to the community, health system, and profession are integral components of this position. The position reports to the school of nursing dean.

Qualifications:

Master’s in Nursing and eligibility for Virginia Licensure required, Doctorate in nursing or related field is preferred.

Hold a current, unencumbered license as a registered nurse in the Commonwealth of Virginia, or multistate licensure privilege to practice nursing in Virginia.

Good verbal, written, electronic, and communication skills.

Ability to work effectively as a team member

Proof of current immunizations and a physical examination as well as a CPR certification as required by clinical agencies.

Membership in appropriate professional organizations. Expected to perform the duties of course coordinator or other course responsibilities as assigned.

Minimum of 5 years clinical experience.

1 year teaching experience preferred

Primary Responsibilities and Functions:

Assist with the development, implementation, and evaluation of the philosophical basis for and content of the, mission, goals, and values of the School of Nursing.

Serve as the course leader supervising and evaluating the progress of additional faculty assigned and students enrolled in the course.

Assist with the development, implementation, evaluation, and revision of the nursing curriculum.

Teach theory, laboratory and/or clinical as assigned.

Assist with the development and evaluation of student, progression, retention, and graduation policies of the nursing program.

Participate in student academic advisement.

Participate and assist with opportunities for students and graduates to evaluate the curriculum, teaching, and program effectiveness.

Participate and assist with documents related to faculty, committee meetings and accreditation standards.

Maintain competencies related to professional development, research and scholarly activities to advance the nursing discipline.

Maintain a professional relationship within the community, profession and related health systems.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Dr. Teresa Beach, Dean, School of Nursing

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected].

Please note: