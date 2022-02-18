General Maintenance for HES Facilities at Averett University
Qualifications
- High School Diploma or Equivalent
- Fully Vaccinated
Primary Responsibilities
- Repair or replace electrical outlets. Change/replace lighting fixtures or tubes/bulbs.
- Repair/replace broken electrical switches when necessary.
- Perform minor drywall repairs, adjust door hardware and latches to perform properly.
- Perform all general duties to maintain buildings in good operating condition.
- Replace stained ceiling tiles upon repair of any leaks.
- Oversee outside vendors when necessary.
- Obtain from warehouse any necessary materials as needed to complete tasks.
- Secure needed supplies or equipment from maintenance shops and notify proper person of any additional supplies or equipment needs.
- Observe and report any unusual or emergency situations to the Manager or Director of Facilities Operations
- Make recommendations to immediate supervisor about how methods and procedures may be improved.
- Work with other trades within the Facilities Maintenance Department as needed to complete repairs or projects.
- Rotate as necessary to cover various shifts as schedule requires by the Facilities Maintenance Department.
- Able to receive electronic (cell phone), verbal or written instructions to complete work order (WO) assignments on routine or emergency basis.
- Records start and finish time, provides comments in cell phone specific to actions at job site and in keeping with department policy.
- Perform various plumbing repairs/installations of sinks, commodes, valves and water coolers. Replace damaged water lines, freeing of clogged drainage systems.
- Ability to measure, cut, thread and prepare piping for replacement or new installations.
- Ability to perform other duties such as: minor electrical repairs, minor carpentry repairs.
- Performs Daily Routine Building (DRB)inspections reporting findings electronic (cell phone), verbal or written instructions to complete work order (WO) assignments on routine or emergency basis.
Please Apply at: https://joblinkapply.com/joblink/6244/Job/Index/532401/
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.