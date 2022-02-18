General Maintenance

Posted on February 18th, 2022 by Travis Dix

General Maintenance for HES Facilities at Averett University

Qualifications

  • High School Diploma or Equivalent
  • Fully Vaccinated

Primary Responsibilities

  • Repair or replace electrical outlets. Change/replace lighting fixtures or tubes/bulbs.
  • Repair/replace broken electrical switches when necessary.
  • Perform minor drywall repairs, adjust door hardware and latches to perform properly.
  • Perform all general duties to maintain buildings in good operating condition.
  • Replace stained ceiling tiles upon repair of any leaks.
  • Oversee outside vendors when necessary.
  • Obtain from warehouse any necessary materials as needed to complete tasks.
  • Secure needed supplies or equipment from maintenance shops and notify proper person of any additional supplies or equipment needs.
  • Observe and report any unusual or emergency situations to the Manager or Director of Facilities Operations
  • Make recommendations to immediate supervisor about how methods and procedures may be improved.
  • Work with other trades within the Facilities Maintenance Department as needed to complete repairs or projects.
  • Rotate as necessary to cover various shifts as schedule requires by the Facilities Maintenance Department.
  • Able to receive electronic (cell phone), verbal or written instructions to complete work order (WO) assignments on routine or emergency basis.
  • Records start and finish time, provides comments in cell phone specific to actions at job site and in keeping with department policy.
  • Perform various plumbing repairs/installations of sinks, commodes, valves and water coolers. Replace damaged water lines, freeing of clogged drainage systems.
  • Ability to measure, cut, thread and prepare piping for replacement or new installations.
  • Ability to perform other duties such as: minor electrical repairs, minor carpentry repairs.
  • Performs Daily Routine Building (DRB)inspections reporting findings electronic (cell phone), verbal or written instructions to complete work order (WO) assignments on routine or emergency basis.

Please note:

  • Background checks are required for all positions.
  • An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.