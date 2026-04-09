Giving Back to Local Community Part of Averett Student-Athlete Tradition

Posted on April 9th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

By Joel Hetherington/Athletics Communications intern

The heart of being an NCAA Division III student-athlete goes beyond the playing field and even further than the campus environment — it extends to the local community that becomes a home for four years. For Averett University’s student-athletes, giving back to the Danville community is a significant way to connect with the local population while also giving back to those who support you.

As schools around the country celebrate Division III Week, it’s important to highlight those ties between student-athletes and their school’s community. Throughout the academic year, Averett student-athletes find a way to give back to numerous organizations locally.

Recently in February, members of Averett’s football team helped lend a hand to God’s Storehouse, a local food pantry, during its annual “Empty Bowls” fundraiser. Sophomore Wade Whitley was among those student-athletes who volunteered to help with the setup of tables and chairs for the event. Whitley was thankful for the opportunity to assist a local charitable organization.

“I see as a good way to get to know the community,” Whitley said. “I get to connect with community members I’ll see at the grocery store and around town.”

Averett’s softball team also connected with local residents in February when the Cougars made and delivered Valentine’s Day cards to those at Riverside Health & Rehab, a facility for short-term and long-time inpatient recovery.

“By giving back and visiting one of our local nursing homes, we were able to be a light in many people’s day,” junior Mackenzie Newcomb said. “So many of these residents are very lonely, so they were so excited to know that someone was thinking of them. It made such a huge difference in my life by seeing how just a small act of kindness can impact someone so much. I am so grateful that God has given me and my teammates opportunities like this to share His love with others in the community.”

Like sophomore Nina Luangrath, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, many of Averett’s student-athletes are from other areas of the region. So getting to know those in the local population is a great way to find a connection with those who may not always get to meet new people.

“I’m a good distance from home and hardly see my family during the school year,” Luangrath said. “We spend the better part of a year here in Danville, so it becomes a second home. Everyone deserves to know they are loved by their community, just like Danville shows their love to Averett. Spreading love just keeps the world turning.”

A number of Averett student-athletes also coach or work with youth in the Danville area. Junior Jesse Lemon, a member of the men’s wrestling team, worked with the George Washington High School wrestlers this season by running some practices and sharing wisdom of what it takes to wrestle at the college level. It also gave Lemon a chance to connect with others through a sport he loves.

“It’s nice to work with a community where I can see my impact,” Lemon said. “You never know. Maybe some of these kids might come wrestle at Averett.”

In addition, Averett men’s lacrosse has been involved with Habitat for Humanity in recent years since head coach Bryan Habick took the reins of the program.

Averett’s Department of Athletics has valued the importance of connecting its student-athletes and programs within the Danville community. From helping run Special Olympics events to hosting a “Play to Engage” day with after school youth programs, there are plenty of ways to build bonds with the region. The Cougars also give back in other ways. Since 2015, Averett has collected more than 123,000 canned food items to donate to God’s Storehouse through conference-wide competitions.

That mindset of giving back is a big part of the Division III philosophy Averett has embraced.

“Community service has been so beneficial to our team,” Newcomb said. “While these activities are meant to support and give back to the community, they have also been great opportunities to create team-bonding moments. While making the cards, our team spent quality time together off of the field. Community service in DIII is so much more than just completing hours — it provides opportunities to positively impact people’s lives and show the family mentality of Averett.