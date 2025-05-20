Gonzalez Makes History With ODAC Javelin Victory

Posted on May 20th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University women’s outdoor track and field sophomore Carlota Gonzalez earned 2025 All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference Team honors. Although Gonzalez secured the honor with her first-place finish in javelin at the ODAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on April 26, the league officially unveiled its All-ODAC awards last week.

A native of Tarragona, Spain, Gonzalez made history as the first student-athlete in program history to earn women’s track and field All-ODAC honors and win an ODAC championship in an event. She stood atop the podium in women’s javelin thanks to a final throw of 37.67 meters.

