Graduate Assistant – AU Online Student Support Specialist

Posted on July 5th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Position Description

Reporting to the Associate Director of Student Readiness, Retention and Persistence this GA will maintain effective and close working relationships with enrollment, accounting, and financial aid teams. This position collects and analyzes data related to student attendance and academic performance. The position also informs currently enrolled students about Averett student resources, Canvas, tutoring options, and PC Self-service. They will provide vision, leadership, and excellent customer service and responsiveness.

Qualifications

Must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree

Excellent interpersonal, writing, and verbal communication skills.

Ability and desire to work with a diverse group of individuals with varying abilities, backgrounds, interests, and beliefs.

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships

P Proficient with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint)

Ability to implement innovative ideas to proactively solve problems, prioritize workload, work on cross-functional teams and use specialized computer applications like Student Information Systems and Customer Relationship Management systems.

Knowledge of factors that affect student retention and persistence.

Excellent leadership and organizational skills including project management and the ability to track details and manage timelines.

Primary Responsibilities

On a weekly basis, collect and analyze data related to student attendance and academic performance.

Provide tutoring in areas of expertise to nontraditional students via video conferences or in-person

Support faculty efforts by engaging with students to solve course issues, provide academic support, and clarify assignments when faculty is not immediately accessible.

Conduct tutoring sessions in areas of expertise to provide learning support to adult students; often through the use of video conferencing technology.

Equip students with required skill sets, facilitate learning discussions, and help students understand material required for course assignments.

Provide encouragement for student success; exhibit and help students develop a growth mindset.

Deliver student support in a variety of ways to support diverse learners, first generation learners, learners with special learning needs, and under-prepared learners.

Secondary Responsibilities

Aid students with course registration: Position supports outreach to currently enrolled students for course registration; ensuring students understand their registration and evaluation. This position also explains to students how to read and track their official evaluation from the registrar’s office

Stay current on student resources and documents.

Maintain Target X system of action and report out weekly relating to student readiness paperwork and other action items as required.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person, via video conference, and telephonically

Must be able to work independently yet interact with others as part of a team

Visual, speech, and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including in-person and online interactions with faculty members, staff, and students

Most work is performed while sitting or standing with walking necessary to/from meetings

Work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 10 pounds, occasionally, notes, files, binder

At times, work may require pushing/pulling (drawers, chairs), reaching, bending, twisting, or climbing (stairs)

Regularly will need to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

At times may be called upon to make frequent changes of tasks, or work an irregular work schedule/overtime

Frequently will use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, Canvas, Zoom, PC Self-Service, Target X, and other campus software

Seasonally may work in situations where communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.) are present

Primary work location is an office environment

On occasion travel may be required to meetings or conferences.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to the attention of Selection Committee:

Email address: SSCGPS@Averett.edu

Please note: