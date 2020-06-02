Graduate Assistant for Retention and Persistence – Student Success Center

Posted on June 2nd, 2020 by Travis Dix

Position Description

The office of Student Success is seeking a Graduate Assistant (GA) who reports to the office of Retention and Persistence and Student Success. The GA will assist in key aspects of the data compilation and report creation for at-risk student programs offered through the Student Success Center. The GA will hold weekly office hours in the Success Center and will work directly to create surveys and assessments and will analyze data for the purpose of best assisting our student populations. In addition, the GA will assist in analyzation and data reporting for all CARE reporting systems to assess and determine at-risk populations who would best benefit from services.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a regionally accredited college/university

A minimum of one year of prior-related work experience

Excellent ability to communicate in a highly professional manner

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships

Experience with building strong professional relationships with students, faculty and staff

Experience with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

Ability to implement innovative ideas to proactively solve problems, prioritize workload, work on cross functional teams, and use specialized computer applications like Student Information Systems and Customer Relationship Management Systems

Knowledge of factors that affect student retention and persistence

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are required

Primary Responsibilities

Create assessments and surveys for the Center’s Summer Success Academy, Cougar Success Program, and first-generation programs.

Analyze all surveys and assessments for trends

Report on findings and recommend processes for moving forward

Lead and operate the Cougar Success Canvas module based on findings

Report all findings to Success Coaches in order to help create individualized plans for each student

Research best practices

Lead focus groups of students to help create and alter programs

Analyze data in CARE system to target at-risk student populations who would benefit from the services.

Expectations of the GA position

Candidates must be accepted and enrolled as a full-time graduate student and carry a minimum of 6 credit hours per semester or equivalent full-time standard set by your program

Graduate Assistants may not hold another job at Averett.

Graduate Assistants must remain in good standing with their Averett academic program.

The GA is required to work no more than 29.5 hours per week.

A Graduate Assistant must work at a level higher than an undergraduate student employee. For example: teaching/instructing undergraduates in or out of the classroom as assigned, critiquing/grading undergraduate work/skills, etc.

GA positions will be provided a compensation package that includes a salary stipend, a stipend for room and board, and graduate program tuition remission, with the expectation that they meet the requirements of the position.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

This position requires the ability to perform the following work tasks with or without reasonable accommodation:

Position requires you to sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

Position requires the ability to use a computer, telephone, and other office technology and equipment

This position requires all of the following to be performed, with or without reasonable accommodations:

Use of computer keyboard, mouse, screen, software programs such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Adobe Creative Suite and other industry standard software

Use of survey tools such as Lime Survey, Survey Monkey and Invitation Services such as Punchbowl.

Ability to communicate with employees clearly, orally (listening and speaking) and in writing

How to apply: Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Erin Schlauch

Director of Student Success

Galesi Student Success Center, Averett University

420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

sscgradassist@averett.edu