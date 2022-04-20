Averett University is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a Graduate Assistant for the Office of Student Engagement. The Office of Student Engagement creates inclusive and innovative opportunities for students to build connections and create community through meaningful involvement, personal development. The Graduate Assistant for Student Engagement will help support these initiatives by aiding in office work, completing necessary processes and attending student engagement events.
Supervision
This graduate position reports to the Director of Student Involvement in connection with dealing with student leadership and development and day to day operations.
Requirements:
- Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree at the time of employment and must be in or in the process of applying into a graduate program at Averett University
- Candidates must be able to relate well to people in a college environment, possess an impeccable work ethic, have a positive attitude, be motivated, possess the ability to develop programs, be organized, have excellent communication skills, ability to work in a collaborative environment, and maintain appropriate professionalism with students.
- Candidates must have demonstrated successful and significant involvement in comparable leadership experiences.
- Candidates should possess the maturity, leadership, and personal qualities that will promote success in the profession.
- Position will work in a high-energy team environment
Responsibilities:
- Co-instruct an Averett 101 class
- Support undergraduate students in their professional development, organizational management, and day to day responsibilities as student leaders
- Assist with student event planning and implementation for events such as homecoming, spring events, movie nights, etc.
- Assist with operation of intramurals and recreational events.
- Complete research on best practices for student engagement events and programs at other institutions
- Assist with coverage of weekend and evening events
- Serve within a weekly on-call rotation as a first responder for emergency situations involving Averett University’s residential students.
- Assist in daily operation of the Office of Student Engagement
- Perform other duties as assigned
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to:
Selection Committee, Student Engagement
Averett University
420 West Main Street
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: studentengagement@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf. Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.