Posted on April 20th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a Graduate Assistant for the Office of Student Engagement. The Office of Student Engagement creates inclusive and innovative opportunities for students to build connections and create community through meaningful involvement, personal development. The Graduate Assistant for Student Engagement will help support these initiatives by aiding in office work, completing necessary processes and attending student engagement events.

Supervision

This graduate position reports to the Director of Student Involvement in connection with dealing with student leadership and development and day to day operations.

Requirements:

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree at the time of employment and must be in or in the process of applying into a graduate program at Averett University

Candidates must be able to relate well to people in a college environment, possess an impeccable work ethic, have a positive attitude, be motivated, possess the ability to develop programs, be organized, have excellent communication skills, ability to work in a collaborative environment, and maintain appropriate professionalism with students.

Candidates must have demonstrated successful and significant involvement in comparable leadership experiences.

Candidates should possess the maturity, leadership, and personal qualities that will promote success in the profession.

Position will work in a high-energy team environment

Responsibilities:

Co-instruct an Averett 101 class

Support undergraduate students in their professional development, organizational management, and day to day responsibilities as student leaders

Assist with student event planning and implementation for events such as homecoming, spring events, movie nights, etc.

Assist with operation of intramurals and recreational events.

Complete research on best practices for student engagement events and programs at other institutions

Assist with coverage of weekend and evening events

Serve within a weekly on-call rotation as a first responder for emergency situations involving Averett University’s residential students.

Assist in daily operation of the Office of Student Engagement

Perform other duties as assigned

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to:

Selection Committee, Student Engagement

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: studentengagement@averett.edu

Please note: