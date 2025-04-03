Graduate Assistant – Housing and Residence Life

Posted on April 3rd, 2025 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Dean of Students and under the supervision of the Director of Residence Life & Conduct and the Assistant Director of Housing Operations, The Graduate Assistant (GA) supports the Department of Housing and Residence Life in its efforts to enhance the residential experience within the Averett University community. As a 12 month live-on campus position, the GA provides leadership for Residence Life student staff in an assigned area. By maintaining visibility and approachability to student staff and residents, the GA educates residential students on University policies and builds community in their respective living areas or areas of oversight. This is a Live-On position with evening, weekend, and holiday responsibilities.

Qualifications:

Must have a Bachelor’s degree. Must be accepted into a graduate program at Averett University.

Must have strong leadership, administrative, and interpersonal skills

Must exhibit professionalism and the ability to work successfully within a team

Must possess strong written and verbal communication skills

Must have an ability to relate to people from diverse backgrounds.

Must be available and accessible for the time commitment involved.

Primary Responsibilities:

Serve on an on-call rotation

Participates in weekly Residence Life and Student Life leadership meetings and campus committees as assigned.

Serve as a primary point of contact and provide oversight and assistance for the Department of Housing and Residence Life.

Assist with housing operations process such as check-in and check-out, health and safety inspections, key check-in and check-out, and housing selection process.

Assist with opening and closing of the residence halls during winter break, holiday break.

Assist in Summer Camps and Conferences at the direction of the Director of Meetings and Events, Director of Residence Life & Student Conduct, and Assistant Director of Housing Operations.

Serve as an Area Coordinator for a residential community.

Secondary Responsibilities:

Co-teach IDS 101 course(s). Serve as advisor to at least 1 campus club or organization.

Manage and monitor social media and marketing within the Department of Housing and Residence Life.

Assist in the selection and supervision of Resident Assistant, Work Study, and Student Assistant staff with the direction of the Director of Residence Life & Student Conduct and Assistant Director of Housing Operations.

Assist in planning and implementation of Division of Student Life events, including ROAR, etc.

Serve as an Assistant Student Accountability officer.

Act as a positive role model at all times (on and off campus).

Monitor and maintain a professional online/social media presence (e.g., TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snap Chat, etc.).

Recognize the importance of and demonstrate confidentiality.

Abide by the policies and procedures of Averett University, including the Student Code of Conduct and the Student Handbook

Maintain a 3.0 or above at all times.

Time off requests will be considered on a case by case basis.

Complete other duties as assigned by Student Life Administration.

ADA & Travel Requirements:

The physical requirements described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to have visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees, to work while sitting, standing, and walking, ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events, to push/pull, reach, bend, twist, climb (step ladder or stairs), crouch, or use of foot pedals (driving), to use fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches, as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork, to be able to change tasks frequently, work irregularly (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment, to use office equipment such as telephones, printers, copiers, scanners, cameras, scissors, staplers, and computers and use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software, and to occasionally work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions, may be exposed to mechanical, chemical, or electrical hazards.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Mail: Selection Committee Student Life

Averett University

420 West Main St.

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email: [email protected]

Please note: