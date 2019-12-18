Graduate Assistant – Human Resources

Posted on December 18th, 2019 by Travis Dix

Position Description

Averett University’s Human Resources, Benefits and Compliance unit is seeking a graduate assistant who understands and can comply with the University mission, vision and core values; who meets the minimum requirements and who meets the admissions criteria for a Graduate and Professional Studies program. The Graduate Assistant must be enrolled in and attending fulltime as a student in good standing in one of Averett University’s graduate degree programs during the term of the employment in this position. The Graduate Assistant is expected to be able to perform as a professional member of the HR team, collaborate on projects and programs, perform statistical analysis at a graduate level, and actively contribute ideas and improvements by engaging in critical thinking and analysis. The level of performance of this team member is expected to be at or above a professional with a year or more of administrative experience.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have experience and strong skills in the following areas:

Written and oral communications

Record development as well as data maintenance and security

Interpersonal relationships with the ability to collaborate with others on projects and problem solving

Project management – to be able to take a project from concept to reality with supervision and guidance from senior staff

Problem-solving, with attention to budget, feasibility, and efficiency

Analysis of quantitative and qualitative information to generate meaningful reports.

The ideal candidate will have a solution-based mindset, a focused attention to detail and understand how the HR unit works efficiently and effectively.

Minimum Requirements

The ideal candidate will have an understanding of Human Resources in Higher Education

An undergraduate degree from a regionally accredited college/university in a field related to Human Resources.

A minimum of 1 year experience working in an HR office or similar professional office setting (this may be an internship/externship or paid position during or after college)

Primary Responsibilities

Coordinate Wellness 2019 program under supervision of Benefits Coordinator Instructing employees on creating a wellness dashboard in new wellness portal embedded in coordinating the Wellness Program where GA will be creating and presenting at several of the events/activities in the 2019 program instructing employees on the benefits on involvement in the Wellness Program hosting workshops and instructing employees on working on researching schools and applying to the Tuition Exchanges creating a wellness culture will entail instruction on a 360 degree wellness collaborative at Averett:financially, mentally, physically, socially, culturally

Collecting and analyzing data from Manager’s Training and New Employee Orientation programs, Great Colleges Survey, and SACS Compliance Assist data collection and analysis

Completing special projects and developing and relaying information to HR director and staff

Assessing and developing new ways to keep employees informed and engaged

Summary reports prepared to create an Executive Summary Assessing data from NEO programs Assessing data from Pre and Post Assessments for Manager’s Training Workshops Assessing data from Wellness Program Survey Review and analyze Great Colleges data reports



Secondary Responsibilities

Assist with drafting Graduate Assistant Handbook

Confidentiality agreement checklist

Preparing New Employee and Open Enrollment documents and packets

Updating AU People lists to submit to web master

New Employee Orientation preparation, coordination, and implementation

Coordinating File Management projects

Faculty/Staff/Retiree end of year luncheon preparation

Position Description Inventory

Compensation

GA positions will be provided a compensation package that includes a salary stipend, a stipend for room and board, and graduate program tuition remission, with the expectation that they meet the requirements of the position.

Physical Demands

This position requires all of the following to be performed, with or without reasonable accommodations:

Use of computer keyboard, mouse, screen, software programs such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Adobe Creative Suite and other industry standard software

Use of survey tools such as Lime Survey, Survey Monkey and Invitation Services such as Punchbowl.

Ability to communicate with employees clearly, orally (listening and speaking) and in writing

Ability to assemble documents packages, gift bags, and other items

Ability to transport items weighing up to 25 pounds from one location to another

Submit a letter of interest, 3 professional references with email addresses, and a resume to WellCoordGAsearch@averett.edu.