Graduate Assistant of Housing and Residence Life

Posted on November 30th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Reports to the Director of Residence Life

The Department of Housing and Residence Life offers residential students the opportunity to be part of a clean, safe, and respectful community. This community is interactive and conducive to academic, educational, and social development. The unit operates on-campus housing facilities from traditional residence halls to apartments.

PURPOSE

The Graduate Assistant (GA) supports the Department Housing and Residence Life in its efforts to enhance the residential experience within the Averett University community. As a 12 month live-on campus position, the GA provides leadership for Residence Life student staff in an assigned area. By maintaining visibility and approachability to student staff and residents, the GA educates residential students on University policies and builds community in their respective living areas or areas of oversight.

REQUIRED SKILLS /QUALIFICATIONS

Must have a Bachelor’s degree.

Must be accepted into a graduate program at Averett University.

Must have strong leadership, administrative, and interpersonal skills

Must exhibit professionalism and the ability to work successfully within a team

Must possess strong written and verbal communication skills

Must have an ability to relate to people from diverse backgrounds.

Must be available and accessible for the time commitment involved.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Co-teach IDS 101 course.

Co-advise the Residence Hall Association.

Participates in weekly Residence Life and Student Life leadership meetings and campus committees as assigned.

Serve as a primary point of contact and provide oversight and assistance for the Department of Housing and Residence Life programming.

Assist with housing operations process such as check-in and check-out, health and safety inspections, and housing selection process.

Assist in Summer Camps and Conferences at the direction of the Director of Meetings and Events and Coordinator of Housing.

Manage and monitor social media and marketing within the Department of Housing and Residence Life.

Assist in the selection and supervision of Resident Assistant and Office Assistant staff.

Assist in planning and implementation of Division of Student Life events, including ROAR, etc.

Serve as an Area Coordinator for a residential community.

Serve as a Student Accountability officer.

Complete other duties as assigned.

REMUNERATION

Housing provided in a University’s residence hall or apartment community.

Complimentary meal plan during hours of operations

Annual stipend of $9,600 paid biweekly.

Adjunct pay for co-teaching IDS 101 course.

Submit a Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to:

Housing and Residence Life

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]