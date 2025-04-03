Graduate Assistant – Student Involvement

Posted on April 3rd, 2025 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Dean of Students and supervised by the Assistant Director of Student Involvement, the Graduate Assistant (GA) supports Student Involvement by aiding in office work, completing necessary processes, and planning, assisting with, and attending student engagement events such as ROARS, Welcome Week, Spring Fling, Homecoming, Late Night Breakfast, Intramural Leagues, etc. In this position, the Student Involvement GA will also serve as Transportation Administrator. Duties performed as Transportation Administrator include planning route schedules for student drivers to and from classes, being transportation liaison to Danville Transit and the minibus service, supervising student drivers, helping to maintain maintenance on University vans, coordinate student pick-ups and drop offs for arrivals/departures and spring break trips to RDU, GSO, Danville Train Station, and Virginia Breeze Bus Line, work in conjunction with the nurse to schedule needed appointments for students to local doctors, be the first point of contact for campus entities needing to borrow the vans for events, and students needing special route service, and certify staff and students to drive.

Qualifications:

Must have a Bachelor’s degree.

Must be accepted into a graduate program at Averett University.

Must have strong leadership, administrative, and interpersonal skills

Must exhibit professionalism and the ability to work successfully within a team

Must possess strong written and verbal communication skills

Must have an ability to relate to people from diverse backgrounds.

Must be available and accessible for the time commitment involved.

Must possess the ability to develop programs.

Must maintain appropriate professionalism with students.

Primary Responsibilities:

Serve on an on-call rotation.

Position will work as the Student Involvement Liaison as well as the University Transportation Administrator.

Serve as a primary point of contact and provide oversight and assistance for the Department of Student Involvement & Student Life.

Manage and Facilitate University Intramural Sports

Manage and monitor social media and marketing within the Department of Student Involvement and Student Life.

Assist in the selection and supervision of ROAR Leaders, Connection Leaders, Work Study, and Student Assistant staff with the direction of the Director/Assistant Director of Student Involvement.

Assist with the student led Student Government Association (SGA).

Assist in planning and implementation of Division of Student Life events, including ROAR, Welcome Week, Spring Fling, Homecoming, etc.

Secondary Responsibilities:

Co-teach IDS 101 course(s).

Serve as advisor to at least 1 campus club or organization

Serve as an Assistant Student Accountability officer.

Act as a positive role model at all times (on and off campus).

Monitor and maintain a professional online/social media presence (e.g., TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snap Chat, etc.).

Recognize the importance of and demonstrate confidentiality.

Abide by the policies and procedures of Averett University, including the Student Code of Conduct and the Student Handbook

Maintain a 3.0 or above at all times.

Time off requests will be considered on a case by case basis.

Complete other duties as assigned by Student Life Administration

ADA & Travel Requirements:

The physical requirements described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to have visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees, to work while sitting, standing, and walking, ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events, to push/pull, reach, bend, twist, climb (step ladder or stairs), crouch, or use of foot pedals (driving), to use fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches, as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork, to be able to change tasks frequently, work irregularly (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment, to use office equipment such as telephones, printers, copiers, scanners, cameras, scissors, staplers, and computers and use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software, and to occasionally work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions, may be exposed to mechanical, chemical, or electrical hazards.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Mail: Selection Committee Student Life

Averett University

420 West Main St.

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email: [email protected]

Please note: