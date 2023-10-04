Posted on October 4th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Graduate Nursing Clinical Coordinator will be responsible for all administrative aspects of obtaining, maintaining, and evaluating graduate nursing students’ clinical experiences. The successful candidate will work with graduate nursing students, graduate nursing faculty, clinicians, and clinical agencies to identify and secure clinical preceptors and sites for clinical experiences. Once a clinical preceptor and site have been secured, the individual will obtain, monitor, and store all requisite documentation. The individual will also obtain and store student, preceptor, and site evaluations. The graduate nursing clinical coordinator will collaborate with the undergraduate clinical coordinator and may occasionally assume undergraduate clinical coordination responsibilities. The position is a full-time 12-month appointment. Hybrid work, including no more than two days per week off site, may be allowed as some deadlines and clinically-related matters may need to be handled in evenings and on weekends.

Qualifications

Prefer a bachelor’s degree; however, 3 years of previous skills or experience, such as project management, scheduling, records management, and initiation and maintenance of contacts and relationships with community partners, may be accepted in lieu of a degree

Requires attention to detail and the ability to effectively gather, organize, and retrieve information

Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet frequent urgent deadlines

Ability to deal effectively with change and disruption

Ability to develop a professional rapport and trust with representatives of busy clinical agencies

Ability to develop and complete work without direct supervision

Ability to perform within legal and ethical boundaries

Excellent organization skills, attention to detail, and effective time-management

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Excellent computer skills, including database management and use of various computer programs

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS (DUTIES) AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Identifies, secures, schedules, and coordinates all precepted graduate nursing clinical experiences

Cultivates and maintains positive communication and relationships with graduate nursing students, graduate nursing faculty, clinical preceptors, and health care agencies

Identifies and facilitates the addition of new clinical preceptors and agency sites

Obtains and maintains all graduate nursing clinical agency contractual agreements according to Averett established guidelines

Orients, supports, and serves as a resource for all graduate nursing students, preceptors, and graduate nursing clinical faculty

Collects and maintains all documents, files, and data related to graduate nursing clinical experiences

Obtains and maintains preceptor, student, and agency evaluations for all graduate nursing clinical experiences

Gathers and maintains graduate nursing student clinical data that are required for annual reports, grants, accreditation, and similar needs

Plans, prepares, and implements the annual recognition of clinical preceptors and friends of graduate nursing programs

Develops and implements effective and efficient graduate clinical workflows

Attends all required meetings at clinical agencies, graduate nursing faculty meetings, and other work-related and community events as appropriate

Manages graduate nursing student clinical issues in collaboration with the Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing Programs

Collaborate with the undergraduate clinical coordinator and occasionally assumes undergraduate clinical coordination responsibilities as needed

Assists the Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing Programs as needed

Other duties as assigned

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Dr. Lisa Onega, Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing Programs Averett University

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: