The Graduate Nursing Clinical Coordinator will be responsible for all administrative aspects of obtaining, maintaining, and evaluating graduate nursing students’ clinical experiences. The successful candidate will work with graduate nursing students, graduate nursing faculty, clinicians, and clinical agencies to identify and secure clinical preceptors and sites for clinical experiences. Once a clinical preceptor and site have been secured, the individual will obtain, monitor, and store all requisite documentation. The individual will also obtain and store student, preceptor, and site evaluations. The graduate nursing clinical coordinator will collaborate with the undergraduate clinical coordinator and may occasionally assume undergraduate clinical coordination responsibilities. The position is a full-time 12-month appointment. Hybrid work, including no more than two days per week off site, may be allowed as some deadlines and clinically-related matters may need to be handled in evenings and on weekends.
Qualifications
- Prefer a bachelor’s degree; however, 3 years of previous skills or experience, such as project management, scheduling, records management, and initiation and maintenance of contacts and relationships with community partners, may be accepted in lieu of a degree
- Requires attention to detail and the ability to effectively gather, organize, and retrieve information
- Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet frequent urgent deadlines
- Ability to deal effectively with change and disruption
- Ability to develop a professional rapport and trust with representatives of busy clinical agencies
- Ability to develop and complete work without direct supervision
- Ability to perform within legal and ethical boundaries
- Excellent organization skills, attention to detail, and effective time-management
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent computer skills, including database management and use of various computer programs
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS (DUTIES) AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Identifies, secures, schedules, and coordinates all precepted graduate nursing clinical experiences
- Cultivates and maintains positive communication and relationships with graduate nursing students, graduate nursing faculty, clinical preceptors, and health care agencies
- Identifies and facilitates the addition of new clinical preceptors and agency sites
- Obtains and maintains all graduate nursing clinical agency contractual agreements according to Averett established guidelines
- Orients, supports, and serves as a resource for all graduate nursing students, preceptors, and graduate nursing clinical faculty
- Collects and maintains all documents, files, and data related to graduate nursing clinical experiences
- Obtains and maintains preceptor, student, and agency evaluations for all graduate nursing clinical experiences
- Gathers and maintains graduate nursing student clinical data that are required for annual reports, grants, accreditation, and similar needs
- Plans, prepares, and implements the annual recognition of clinical preceptors and friends of graduate nursing programs
- Develops and implements effective and efficient graduate clinical workflows
- Attends all required meetings at clinical agencies, graduate nursing faculty meetings, and other work-related and community events as appropriate
- Manages graduate nursing student clinical issues in collaboration with the Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing Programs
- Collaborate with the undergraduate clinical coordinator and occasionally assumes undergraduate clinical coordination responsibilities as needed
- Assists the Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing Programs as needed
- Other duties as assigned
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Dr. Lisa Onega, Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing Programs Averett University
Email address: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.