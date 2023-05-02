Posted on May 2nd, 2023 by Travis Dix

This is an open-rank full-time 12-month hybrid or online graduate nursing faculty position with teaching and curricular responsibilities in the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) and/or Emergency Nurse Practitioner (ENP) concentrations. The position involves teaching, course leadership, course development, curricular design, collaboration with preceptors, and course and program evaluation in the School of Nursing’s graduate nursing programs. The faculty member will provide thoughtful feedback, critique, and guidance to help students meet FNP and/or ENP competencies and promote their programmatic success. The individual will support school and university initiatives, participate in academic advisement, assist with student clinical placement, collaborate with adjunct faculty and preceptors, contribute to new program development, and engage in professional development and scholarly activities that advance the nursing discipline. The position will be responsible for select graduate nursing assignments, including administrative functions. Service to the community, health system, and profession are integral components of this position. The faculty member may have 20% release time for practice as a FNP or ENP. The faculty member is responsible for participating in and fostering an inclusive, vibrant, and collaborative culture of excellence, inquiry, and professional growth. The position reports to the Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing Programs.

Qualifications

Doctorate in nursing or a related field, RN licensure required, FNP and/or ENP licensure required, and national certification as a FNP and/or ENP.

Excellent verbal, written, electronic, and communication skills.

Ability to work effectively as a team member.

Expected to perform the duties of a faculty member (teaching, course coordination, and program-related) and other responsibilities as assigned.

Prefer a minimum of 5 years clinical experience.

Prefer a minimum of 3 years of teaching experience.

Primary Responsibilities

Assist with the development, implementation, and evaluation of the philosophical basis for and content of the mission, goals, and values of graduate nursing programs and the School of Nursing.

Serve as a teacher and course leader supervising and evaluating the progress of additional faculty assigned and students enrolled in graduate nursing course.

Assist with the development, implementation, evaluation, and revision of graduate nursing courses and of graduate nursing curricula.

Teach theory, laboratory, and/or clinical as assigned.

Assist with the development, implementation, and evaluation of student, progression, retention, and graduation policies in graduate nursing programs.

Participate in student academic advisement.

Assist with clinical placement for students and collaborate with clinical preceptors.

Participate and assist with opportunities for students and graduates to evaluate the curriculum, teaching, and program effectiveness.

Participate and assist with documents related to faculty, committee meetings, and accreditation standards.

Maintain competencies related to professional development, practice, and scholarly activities to advance the nursing discipline.

Maintain a professional relationship within the community, profession, and related health systems.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Lisa L. Onega, Associate Dean of Graduate Nursing Programs

Averett University

School of Nursing

512 Bridge Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

