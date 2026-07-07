Growing into leadership: How getting involved on campus changed everything for student Jasmine Beame

Posted on July 7th, 2026 by Drew Wilson

As Jasmine Beame stood behind the podium while delivering the keynote speech during Westwood Middle School’s eighth-grade promotion ceremony, the rising Averett University junior couldn’t have imagined she would have the confidence to do something like this just a few years ago.

Beame’s comfort in the spotlight has been a byproduct of getting involved on Averett’s campus early in her college experience and becoming a leader in multiple roles.

“I’ve seen my personal growth in the confidence I have today compared to when I first started college,” Beame said. “I’m much more comfortable speaking in front of large groups, taking initiative and stepping into leadership roles. I’ve also become more adaptable, learning how to balance academics, extracurricular activities, and personal responsibilities. Every organization I’ve joined has challenged me to step outside my comfort zone, and each challenge has helped me become more prepared for my future career as an educator.”

An elementary education major from Danville, Beame enrolled at Averett as a freshman in fall 2024 and knew she wanted to get involved in some way since she knew it was a smaller campus and making connections was important for her development.

“When I came to Averett and started to see all the clubs and sports and everything that you can do on campus to get involved and get to know each other, I knew that was something I wanted to do to become more of an extroverted type of person than the introvert I was growing up,” she admitted.

Early on, she joined Averett’s dance team. By her sophomore year, Beame was a dance team captain, a ROAR leader and a connection leader, and became the secretary, public relations and communications chair of Kappa Delta Pi education honor society.

“It’s really important to get involved at Averett being that it is a smaller campus and it’s a smaller school,” Beame said. If you’re not really involved and you’re only going to classes and then going back to your dorm or going to the caf and going back to your dorm, you might not get to know everybody and build that one-on-one connection that you could.”

It can be intimidating entering a new environment like a college campus, but Beame’s advice to get involved is simple.

“You don’t have to join every organization at once,” she said. “Find one or two that match your interests and show up consistently. Don’t be afraid to introduce yourself, volunteer for small leadership opportunities, and ask questions. Some of my best friendships, mentors, and experiences came from saying ‘yes’ to opportunities that initially felt intimidating. Getting involved not only builds your résumé but also helps you grow personally and professionally, and creates memories that will last long after graduation.”

Building those types of relationships and connections is crucial not only for short-term success, Beame said.

“Being here at Averett University, it’s a really small atmosphere and a small college,” she said. “You get to build that one-on-one connection with your professors and mentors and staff, so as your time goes on here at Averett, you start to be considered for opportunities that you might not have thought of such as internships or becoming a graduate assistant. Averett really tries to put you on a road to success to later, one day, hopefully come back and help the new incoming students and incoming classes follow behind in those footsteps of branching out and becoming the best that they can be.”

Beame is certainly an example of that process. This summer, she’s been one of the ROAR leaders as new students come to campus for orientation. Whether it’s greeting the next batch of Cougars, answering questions or providing a friendly face, Beame hopes to make Averett’s incoming students feel at home before they even arrive this fall.

Sharing her experiences hasn’t just been for Averett students. This spring, she was asked to be the keynote speaker at Westwood Middle School’s eighth-grade promotion ceremony.

“My message focused on reminding students that success isn’t determined by where you start but by your willingness to keep growing, work hard and believe in yourself,” Beame said. “I encouraged them to embrace high school with confidence, not be afraid to make mistakes, and take advantage of opportunities to learn and get involved. Looking out at those students, knowing they were beginning a new chapter, reminded me why I chose education in the first place.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Beame was in their place, so it seemed surreal that she found herself on stage in front of others. That’s a testament to her personal growth since coming to Averett.

“Coming out of high school, I was definitely more introverted, so I never would have imagined myself giving a speech in front of that many people,” she said. “Winning prom princess gave me a little confidence boost, but public speaking was still something that made me nervous. Getting involved on campus and taking on leadership roles really helped me come out of my shell. By the time I gave that speech, I was still nervous, but I felt confident enough to share my story and encourage others.”