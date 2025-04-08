Handful of Averett Student-Athletes, Staff Learn from Women Thriving in Athletics Industry at ODAC Symposium

Posted on April 8th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

By: Lisanne Guiaux/Athletics Communications Intern

SWEET BRIAR, Va. — Averett University was proudly represented at the 2025 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women in Athletics Symposium, held this past Sunday at Sweet Briar College. The annual event brought together student-athletes, coaches, administrators and graduate assistants from across the region for a day centered around empowering women who are pursuing careers in the sports industry.

Averett’s delegation included junior women’s basketball/lacrosse player Brianna Sams, senior women’s soccer/lacrosse player Lisanne Guiaux and junior women’s basketball/track and field student-athlete Ny’Kerasia Coleman. They were joined by Lyndsey Sears, Averett’s coordinator of athletic programming, and Allie Perez, athletics administration graduate assistant. The group took part in hands-on learning opportunities and meaningful conversations with fellow attendees, contributing to a powerful day of growth and connection.

This year’s symposium featured around 100 women active in athletics, with multiple ODAC institutions joining together for the weekend’s activities. The event included a series of workshops, keynote sessions, and networking opportunities aimed at promoting professional development, leadership, and collaboration among women in sports.

“The ODAC Women in Sports Symposium showed me the importance of strong leadership and communication skills,” Sams said. “As someone preparing for a future career in athletics, the resume and interview tips were very useful, and it was inspiring to learn directly from women who are thriving in the sports industry.”

Keynote speaker Betsy Butterick, a nationally recognized communication coach, led several impactful sessions throughout the day. Her presentations included “The 4 Ps of Motivation,” which explored how leaders can inspire through people, purpose, pursuit and pressure. Butterick also delivered sessions on “Coaching Gen Z in an Optimal Sport Experience” and “Small Shifts, BIG Impact,” equipping attendees with practical tools for communication and leadership in athletics.

Attendees also heard from an accomplished panel of women in sports leadership, including Dr. Carrie LeCrom, executive director of the Center for Sport Leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University, Camille Wilson, team development assistant for the Houston Texans, and Sarah Otey, commissioner of the University Athletic Association. Each speaker shared insights into their career journeys and offered advice to young professionals entering the field.

“Camille Wilson’s workshop on ‘How to Build My Brand’ taught me a lot about identifying my strengths and goals as someone looking to work in athletics,” Guiaux said. “Meeting Camille and hearing her advice was a huge motivation, especially since she’s working in an industry I dream of joining someday.”

The ODAC Women in Athletics Symposium is part of the conference’s ongoing partnership with WeCOACH, a national organization dedicated to the recruitment, advancement and retention of women coaches. Together, they are committed to offering year-round development opportunities and creating inclusive pathways for women in the sports industry.

“Seeing so many successful women in coaching, administration and leadership roles was both motivating and empowering,” Sams said. “Events like this are so valuable because they show student-athletes like me what’s possible and provide the tools to grow professionally and personally.”

Through events like the Women in Athletics Symposium, Averett continues to empower its student-athletes and staff by supporting their growth as future leaders in athletic administration, coaching and beyond.