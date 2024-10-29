Hands-On Learning Takes on a New Meaning in this Class

Posted on October 29th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Sometimes college classes are, let’s face it, a little boring. A lot of great information and learning is involved, but, well, the subject matter can get a little tedious. But then….

Dr. Slade Lellock is teaching an honor’s class and special topics course on food, culture, and society. On Thursday, Sept. 19, the class took a field trip and to say this trip was not the usual college class experience would be an understatement.

The class met at the Moses Mill Farm in nearby Chatham, Va., for a unique day learning about sustainable farming and rural life. The class members took a tour of the farm and had a hands-on experience of what goes in to such a special operation. We’ll get to the hands-on part a little later.

Amy Davis, owner and operator of the farm, gave the class a quick overview of the afternoon and took the group on a tour of the original farmhouse, built in 1872, that remains the residence for Davis and her family. Davis has gone to great strides to learn more about the lineage of owners of the house and farm, which has had only five owners in the more than 150 years of its existence.

“In our ‘Food, Culture, and Society’ class we’ve been studying the role that food plays in our society alongside the sociological and physical structures that determine our food system,” senior Olivia Garner said. “We’ve looked at interesting topics that include but are not limited to cultural food traditions, influences on federal food guidelines/regulations, access to fresh/healthy food, and more! Currently, we are designing a semester-long project of our choice surrounding an aspect of food that can tie into our academic fields of interest. Right now, in my academic career, this class has aligned perfectly because I am a student representative for the Virginia Rural Health Association. For my project, I can work alongside them on some of their upcoming nutritional projects, bringing knowledge from class and gaining invaluable experience from the field.”

The tour continued to the working farm, where the students, faculty and staff were allowed to interact with the livestock. The farm has cattle, chickens, pigs, barn cats, a horse and goats.

“This course is like a buffet where sociology meets food—except instead of just talking about it, we’re actually out in the literal field sometimes, learning how food systems really work”, Lellock said. “It’s about digging into how culture, society, and even politics are all tied up in what ends up on your plate. And yeah, sometimes that means taking a trip to a farm, where students get to see regenerative agriculture in action—and maybe milk a goat, feed a horse, or search for fresh eggs in the chicken coop.”

The assembled group got to witness and participate in the feeding of the animals, gather eggs from the hen house and pet some of the very friendly creatures. And then, the real fun began.

Several of the students were able to actually milk some of the goats. That’s right, goat milking. Though some would think these college students might be a little reluctant, that was definitely not the case. Several jumped at the opportunity.

Davis prepared the goat for the process, including cleaning the animal and the hands that would be doing the milking. After a little bit of trial and error, there was milk!

The goat, “Sweet Girl,” or “SG” for short, was a real trooper and the students had one of the most unique experiences of their lives.

“I had a fun time at the farm and shared captivating experiences with my classmates that I won’t be able to forget,” Garner continued. “We tried to chase down chickens to hold, fed a horse, saw cows and milked a goat! Never did I ever think I would get so up close and personal with a goat, but nonetheless, I was as I got the chance to milk her. At first, she was shy so we weren’t able to get anything, but eventually were able to collect some milk in a jar and feel the fulfillment of our hard work.”

This course’s experiential experience embodies the University’s commitment to applied liberal arts-based education for students.

“Our visit to Moses Mill Farm with Amy Davis was the perfect way to connect the dots between what we discuss in class and the real world – especially when considering alternatives to large-scale industrial agricultural production,” Lellock said. “Seeing regenerative agriculture in action and learning about sustainable practices firsthand really deepens students’ understanding of how food systems can evolve and what alternatives may be possible. It’s one thing to talk about food justice and sustainability, but when you’re standing on a farm where those principles are being lived out, it all becomes a lot more real—and a lot more inspiring.”

You can learn more about Moses Mill Farm at Moses Mill Farm | Goat Milking Experience | Agritourism VA NC (mosesmillfarmva.com) and on Instagram @mosesmillfarm.