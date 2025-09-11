Hannah Walton’s Summer Adventure

Posted on September 11th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Editor’s Note: The article below is a first-hand description by Hannah Walton, a senior from Ringgold, Va., of her archaeological internship in Italy this summer. From May 24 until June 21, Hannah was a part of a dig in Tuscany for the IMPERO Project at the Monteverdi Estate in Paganico, Italy. The director of the project was Alessandro Sebastiani from the University of Buffalo. For more about the project, please click HERE for the IMPERO Project website.

By Hannah Walton

While I always had aspirations to study abroad at Averett, I never thought this internship would touch my heart this much. This past summer I had the opportunity to complete an archaeological excavation in Italy. I am a senior at Averett University majoring in history and education. This internship allowed me to take what I have learned in the classroom and apply it to real life situations that create meaningful change for me and the public.

At the beginning of the school year, I started looking for internship opportunities that I could add to my resume in the field of archaeology. I talked with my professors and the IMPERO Project was one of the programs mentioned. I applied and was accepted within a few weeks. My professors helped prepare me and I made this internship a part of my honors project. I went into the field school with background knowledge from a semester’s worth of research and a topic from my honors class that I wanted to expand upon.

Alongside students from Michigan State University, University of Oklahoma, Jacksonville State University and even international students from University College London, I made extraordinary connections that have shaped my life. Everyone on site came from different backgrounds and experiences. While this was my first excavation, for some this was their second or third time around. There was also a large chunk of people that were from Michigan State that were forensic anthropology majors. This provided me with a different perspective in the field when we uncovered bones.

The work week consisted of working from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with a 30-minute break at 10:30 a.m. We went back to the estate and had lunch with everyone before heading out for the last leg of excavations from 2:45-5:30 p.m. We also had lectures every Tuesday and Thursday night before dinner, where I was able to learn more about different fields inside and outside of archaeology. We learned about different projects that the supervisors were working on, pottery results from the site and people they are hoping to bring in like robotics and a new pottery specialist from Barcelona. On the weekends when we were not working, we were allowed to go out and travel and I was able to get some sightseeing done with my new peers.

Personally, I learned about what really happens on a site as well as the procedures involved. I got to take GPS tracking and do formal paperwork. My site supervisor put trust in us and allowed us to have more of an independent role while still being structured. We were in a smaller group, but because of this I made connections to last a lifetime. We quickly became a family because what you experience in the field is so unique and amazing there are only a few people who understand this experience. The hot and long days made us all tired, but it also made us closer.

After this experience I came back and started working on my research project on how preservation plays a role in the IMPERO Project. While I continue to work, I am still touched by the connections that I made and what I experienced. While it helped me advance in my field, it also showed me the importance of connections.