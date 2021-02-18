Posted on February 18th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Position Description

Averett University, a Division III member of the NCAA and USA South is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Cheer Coach – Graduate Assistant or Part-Time. This position is a part-time coaching position open to those who are in the process of enrolling in a graduate degree program at Averett University or have recently been accepted to a graduate program at the University for the GA position. Enrollment in one of Averett University’s business or education graduate programs is a requirement of this position of the position if accepted as a GA, not a requirement of a Part-Time hire.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience is required.

Experience at the intercollegiate level is preferred.

Strong management, recruiting, fundraising, computer and technology skills; and strong oral and written communication skills are essential.

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required.

Graduate Assistants must be in and remain in good academic standing while enrolled in an Averett University graduate program.

Primary Responsibilities

Responsible for management of all aspects of this program including, but not limited to: day-to-day operations; practice and event coaching, scheduling of events; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor and community relations.

Organize and conducting practices and contests in all aspects necessary in running a competitive program.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents, and donors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University community.

Advise and supervise team members, captains, Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) team representatives and team managers.

Demonstrate leadership, sportsmanship, and conduct becoming of the coaching profession adhering to all college and professional sport association guidelines.

Adhere to all rules and regulations.

Serve as game administrator at intercollegiate contests as assigned by the department and/or assist in other assigned duties in support of the department and program.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring communication, both in-person and by telephone

Visual acuity required to perform duties to include oversight of activities of others, use of computer, driving, reading, etc.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, function well in a noisy and distracting environment, and work closely with others as part of a team

Ability to operate a motor vehicle and a valid driver’s license required

May need to assist with cheer/dance equipment

Frequent standing, sitting (meetings, driving, riding), and walking

Occasional work requiring reaching and handling of supplies/files/paperwork, bending to retrieve items from low shelves/cabinets or twisting.

At time may experience time pressure or emergency situations

At times may need to push/pull items such as drawers, tables, chairs; stepping up on stools.

At times may need to use office equipment such as printer, copier, fax, scanner, cameras, scissors, hole-punch, paper cutter, stapler, etc.

Primary work location is outdoors

Work environment typically does not include an environment that is hazardous to health and safety, although will require extended periods working outdoors, sometimes in extreme temperatures, with noisy conditions, and wetness/humidity

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and Three Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o Emma Olsson

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: cheercoachsearch@averett.edu

Please note: