Head Cross Country Coach – Graduate Assistant

Posted on January 13th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Graduate Assistant Head Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Team.

The Coach will be responsible for all aspects of this Division III program including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications

collegiate playing experience

knowledge and commitment to following NCAA, USA South Conference, and University rules and regulations.

Requirements

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Averett University are required.

This position has a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references to xccoachsearch@averett.edu

For additional information and ADA requirements concerning this position, go to https://www.averett.edu/about-us/employment-opportunities/staff-employment-opportunities/